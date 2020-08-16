Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  The New Zealand Refining Company Limited    NZR   NZNZRE0001S9

THE NEW ZEALAND REFINING COMPANY LIMITED

(NZR)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 08/14
0.67 NZD   -1.47%
05:13pNEW ZEALAND REFINING : RNZ HY20 Investor Presentation
PU
05:08pNEW ZEALAND REFINING : Chief Operating Officer Changes
PU
05:08pNEW ZEALAND REFINING : RNZ Condensed Interim Financial Statements - HY20
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Zealand Refining : Chief Operating Officer Changes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/16/2020 | 05:08pm EDT

NZX announcement

17 August 2020

Chief Operating Officer changes at Refining NZ

Refining NZ today announced that Jack Stewart, currently Refining Manager, will take over from Andrew Brewer as Chief Operating Officer in the fourth quarter of this year to lead the implementation of the Strategic Review outcomes.

Andrew Brewer has played a key role in Refining NZ's strategic review, through the initial assessment of options and detailed planning stage that is now underway.

As we prepare to move to implementation of simplification plans for the refinery later this year, Andrew will hand over operational leadership to Jack. Andrew will remain with Refining NZ until the end of November to assist in the transition and the ongoing discussions with customers regarding the potential future staged transition to an import terminal, before returning to Australia where his family is located.

Jack brings more than 18 years of refining industry experience across Operations, Engineering and Health, Safety and Environment and has played a key role in leading safe operations during the changed mode of operations required this year due to COVID-19 impacts on demand for transport fuels while resetting the Company's 2020 cash break-even to Fee Floor levels.

Refining NZ Chief Executive Officer Naomi James said: "Andrew has brought a wealth of refining and downstream oil and gas industry experience to our company, which has been invaluable as we worked through the Strategic Review along with the challenges of a low-margin environment and COVID-19 impacts. We will continue to benefit from Andrew's knowledge and experience as we finalise simplification plans and prepare for the next stage of implementation. This planned approach to transition will ensure we have the operational leadership in place to take the refinery forward into 2021."

ENDS

For information: Ellie Martel, Communications and Government Relations Manager

M: 0204 174 7226; E: Ellie.Martel@refiningnz.com

Disclaimer

The New Zealand Refining Company Limited published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2020 21:07:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about THE NEW ZEALAND REFINING C
05:13pNEW ZEALAND REFINING : RNZ HY20 Investor Presentation
PU
05:08pNEW ZEALAND REFINING : Chief Operating Officer Changes
PU
05:08pNEW ZEALAND REFINING : RNZ Condensed Interim Financial Statements - HY20
PU
05:08pNEW ZEALAND REFINING : RNZ Results Announcement HY20
PU
08/03NEW ZEALAND REFINING : Refining NZ announces non-cash impairment / Half Year res..
PU
03/19NEW ZEALAND REFINING : Operational Update - Jan/Feb 2020
PU
03/11NEW ZEALAND REFINING : Shareholder Disclosure Document
PU
03/11NEW ZEALAND REFINING : Shareholder Disclosure - Financial Assistance to Employee..
PU
02/27NEW ZEALAND REFINING : Director Nominations
PU
02/26NEW ZEALAND REFINING : Results Announcement
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 242 M 158 M 158 M
Net income 2020 -50,1 M -32,8 M -32,8 M
Net Debt 2020 275 M 180 M 180 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,18x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 209 M 137 M 137 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,00x
EV / Sales 2021 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 500
Free-Float 57,0%
Chart THE NEW ZEALAND REFINING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The New Zealand Refining Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NEW ZEALAND REFINING C
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,33 NZD
Last Close Price 0,67 NZD
Spread / Highest target 155%
Spread / Average Target 98,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 41,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Naomi James Chief Executive Officer
Simon Christopher Allen Chairman
Andrew Brewer Chief Operating Officer
Denise M. Jensen Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Robin Baxter Engineering Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE NEW ZEALAND REFINING COMPANY LIMITED-64.36%137
CHEVRON CORPORATION-25.03%168 708
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.-21.75%6 619
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA-35.24%6 392
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED-26.38%4 576
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION-48.75%4 184
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group