New Zealand Refining : Director Nominations

28 February 2020

Director Nominations

Refining NZ will hold this year's Annual Meeting at 2pm on Wednesday 29 April 2020 at Eden Park, Auckland.

For the purposes of NZX Listing Rule 2.3.2, the period for the nomination of directors opens today and will close at 5.00 pm on 16 March 2020.

Any nominations should be forwarded to:

Denise Jensen

Company Secretary

The New Zealand Refining Company Limited

Private Bag 9024,

Whangarei