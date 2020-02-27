Log in
THE NEW ZEALAND REFINING COMPANY LIMITED

THE NEW ZEALAND REFINING COMPANY LIMITED

(NZR)
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 02/26
1.37 NZD   -2.84%
NEW ZEALAND REFINING : Director Nominations
PU
02/26NEW ZEALAND REFINING : Results Announcement
PU
02/26NEW ZEALAND REFINING : Investor Presentation
PU
New Zealand Refining : Director Nominations

02/27/2020 | 09:58pm EST

28 February 2020

Director Nominations

Refining NZ will hold this year's Annual Meeting at 2pm on Wednesday 29 April 2020 at Eden Park, Auckland.

For the purposes of NZX Listing Rule 2.3.2, the period for the nomination of directors opens today and will close at 5.00 pm on 16 March 2020.

Any nominations should be forwarded to:

Denise Jensen

Company Secretary

The New Zealand Refining Company Limited

Private Bag 9024,

Whangarei

Disclaimer

The New Zealand Refining Company Limited published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 02:57:02 UTC
