New Zealand Refining : Director Nominations

28 February 2020
Director Nominations
Refining NZ will hold this year's Annual Meeting at 2pm on Wednesday 29 April 2020 at Eden Park, Auckland.
For the purposes of NZX Listing Rule 2.3.2, the period for the nomination of directors opens today and will close at 5.00 pm on 16 March 2020.
Any nominations should be forwarded to:
Denise Jensen
Company Secretary
The New Zealand Refining Company Limited
Private Bag 9024,
Whangarei
Disclaimer
The New Zealand Refining Company Limited published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 02:57:02 UTC