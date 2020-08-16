New Zealand Refining : RNZ HY20 Investor Presentation 0 08/16/2020 | 05:13pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 2020 INTERIM RESULTS PRESENTATION For the six months ended 30 June 2020 17 August 2020 DISCLAIMER This presentation contains forward looking statements concerning the financial condition, results and operations of The New Zealand Refining Company Limited

(hereafter referred to as "Refining NZ").

(hereafter referred to as "Refining NZ"). Forward looking statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties associated with the refining environment, including price and foreign currency fluctuations, regulatory changes, environmental factors, production results, demand for Refining NZ's products or services and other conditions. Forward looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements.

Forward looking statements include among other things, statements concerning the potential exposure of Refining NZ to market risk and statements expressing management's expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions. Forward looking statements are identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "goals", "intend", "may", "objectives", "outlook", "plan", "probably", "project", "risks", "seek", "should", "target", "will" and similar terms and phrases.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Forward looking statements should be read in conjunction with Refining NZ's financial statements released with this presentation. This presentation is for information purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, tax, financial product advice or investment advice or a recommendation to acquire Refining NZ's securities, and has been prepared without taking into account the objectives, financial situation or needs of individuals. Before making an investment decision, you should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to your own objectives, financial situation and needs and consult an NZX Firm or solicitor, accountant or other professional adviser if necessary.

In light of these risks, results could differ materially from those stated, implied or inferred from the forward looking statements contained in this announcement. Refining NZ does not guarantee future performance and past performance information is for illustrative purposes only. To the maximum extent permitted by law, the directors of Refining NZ, Refining NZ and any of its related bodies corporate and affiliates, and their officers, partners, employees, agents, associates and advisers do not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to accuracy, reliability or completeness of the information in this presentation, or likelihood of fulfilment of any forward-looking statement or any event or results expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement, and disclaim all responsibility and liability for these forward-looking statements (including, without limitation, liability for negligence).

forward-looking statement or any event or results expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement, and disclaim all responsibility and liability for these forward-looking statements (including, without limitation, liability for negligence). Except as required by law or regulation (including the NZX Listing Rules), Refining NZ undertakes no obligation to provide any additional or updated information whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Forward looking figures in this presentation are unaudited and may include non-GAAP financial measures and information. Not all of the financial information (including any non-GAAP information) will have been prepared in accordance with, nor is it intended to comply with: (i) the financial or other reporting requirements of any regulatory body; or (ii) the accounting principles generally accepted in New Zealand or any other jurisdiction with IFRS. Some figures may be rounded and so actual calculation of the figures may differ from the figures in this presentation. Non-GAAP financial information does not have a standardised meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similar financial information presented by other entities. Non-GAAP financial information in this presentation is not audited or reviewed.

non-GAAP financial measures and information. Not all of the financial information (including any non-GAAP information) will have been prepared in accordance with, nor is it intended to comply with: (i) the financial or other reporting requirements of any regulatory body; or (ii) the accounting principles generally accepted in New Zealand or any other jurisdiction with IFRS. Some figures may be rounded and so actual calculation of the figures may differ from the figures in this presentation. Non-GAAP financial information does not have a standardised meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similar financial information presented by other entities. Non-GAAP financial information in this presentation is not audited or reviewed. Each forward looking statement speaks only as of the date of this announcement,17 August 2020 . The financial statements referenced in this presentation have been prepared based on existing Group operations under the current Processing Agreements, as at 16 August 2020. The potential outcomes from the Strategic

Review, which are not solely within the Company's control, may be substantially different from such existing operations and may therefore impact the financial performance and financial position of the Company in the future. REFINING NZ 2020 INTERIM RESULTS PRESENTATION 2 HY 20 HIGHLIGHTS Outstanding safety and operational performance

Refinery and RAP throughput impacted by COVID-19

COVID-19 Fee Floor protected the Company against low refining margins and COVID-19 impacts

COVID-19 impacts Reset the 2020 cost base to reduce cash-breakeven to Fee Floor levels

cash-breakeven to Fee Floor levels Early action to strengthen the balance sheet - significant debt headroom and no material near-term maturities

near-term maturities Strategic Review well progressed SAFETY & ENVIRONMENT TOTAL RECORDABLE CASES[1] Number Other TRC (medical treatment, restricted work cases), LHS Lost time injuries, LHS #/200k hours 10 LTIF, RHS 1.0 TRCF, RHS 8 0.8 6 0.6 4 0.4 2 0.2 0 0.0 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 YTD PROCESS SAFETY INCIDENTS[1] Incident free operations during period of significant disruption REFINING NZ 2020 INTERIM RESULTS PRESENTATION • No recordable injuries during 2020 - last recordable incident in Oct 2019 • No Tier 1 or Tier 2[ process safety events • Successfully operated with frequent cycling of process units (due to a significant reduction in demand associated with COVID-19) - reflecting a highly capable workforce and strong operational discipline Number (for calendar year) 6 Tier Two Tier One • Workforce flexibility and rapid changes in workplace practices CONCAWE 2019 Tier 1 + Tier 2, 5.24 5 ensured a healthy workplace and no operational interruption 4 3 2 1 0 CONCAWE 2019 Tier 1, 2.05 during COVID-19 lockdown • The E Tu Tangata safety culture programme is a finalist in the 2020 New Zealand Workplace H&S Awards 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 YTD 1 For a full definition please refer to Glossary in Appendix 1 4 DEMAND Effective operational response to unprecedented demand reduction REFINING NZ 2020 INTERIM RESULTS PRESENTATION HY 19 HY 20 Change Refinery Throughput Mbbl 21.2 15.4 5.8 ▼ 27% RAP Throughput Mbbl 10.3 7.5 2.8 ▼ 27% Operational availability % 99.9 96.8 3.1 ▼ 3% RAP DELIVERIES BY MONTH, JAN-19 TO JUN-20 % of 2019 average 150% 100% 50% 0% Jan-19 Feb-19 Mar-19 Apr-19 May-19 Jun-19 Jul-19 Aug-19 Sep-19 Oct-19 Nov-19 Dec-19 Jan-20 Feb-20 Mar-20 Apr-20 May-20 Jun-20 Diesel Jet Petrol Unprecedented fuel demand destruction, due to COVID-19 travel restrictions

COVID-19 travel restrictions Substantially lowered production rates and adopted strategies to minimise jet fuel production. Operational availability adjusted to align with reduced demand

Gasoline and diesel demand have largely recovered to pre- COVID levels, however jet fuel demand remains weak at ~40% v pcp

Restarting refinery in August after temporary 6-week shutdown to balance fuel supply 5 REFINING MARGINS Volatile, depressed refining margins due to COVID-19 REFINING NZ 2020 INTERIM RESULTS PRESENTATION US$/BARREL HY 19 HY 20 Change Singapore Complex Margin* 0.21 (1.60) (1.81) Freight 2.00 1.61 (0.39) Product quality 0.65 0.76 0.11 Plant availability (0.14) (0.22) (0.08) Crude cost and yield 2.59 1.29 (1.30) Refining NZ uplift 5.11 3.42 (1.69) RNZ GRM 5.31 1.82 (3.49) Negative Singapore Complex Margin due to COVID-19 impacts on oil and refined product demand

COVID-19 impacts on oil and refined product demand Volatility in uplift over Singapore Complex Margin, impacted by higher crude freight rates and discounting of crude as COVID-19 caused significant oversupply, oil inventory build and use of shipping as floating storage * The Singapore Complex Margin is calculated using Platts Dubai crude and Singapore product prices, VLCC freight to Singapore, and the International Energy Agency's Dubai complex refinery yields adjusted for fuel & loss. 6 FINANCIAL Reset the cost base while operating at the Fee Floor REFINING NZ 2020 INTERIM RESULTS PRESENTATION HY 19 HY 20 Change Revenue - Refinery [1] NZ$M 146.1 96.5 49.6 ▼ 34% • Significant decline in revenue due to low margins and Revenue - Infrastructure [1] NZ$M 25.5 22.6 2.9 ▼ 11% throughput - COVID-19 impacts • Fee Floor in operation protecting against full extent of EBITDA [2] NZ$M 54.1 15.4 38.7 ▼ 72% margin and demand decline Adjusted EBITDA [2] NZ$M 56.2 20.5 35.7 ▼ 64% • Net loss after tax impacted by non-cash impairment of Capex [3] NZ$M 29.8 22.0 7.8 ▼ 26% $158 million (net of tax) - revised refining margin assumptions reflecting excess global capacity and Free cash flow [4] NZ$M 18.2 (8.3) 26.5 ▼ nm COVID-19 impacts • Free cash flow neutral and net debt flat since April Net Profit/(Loss) after tax NZ$M (3.5) (186.3) (182.8) ▲ nm 2020 Net Debt [4][5] NZ$M 241.4 249.7 8.3 ▲ 3% 1. For further information, please refer to our Interim Financial Statements, available at http://www.refiningnz.com/investor-centre.aspx 2. For a reconciliation of these Non-GAAP measures, please refer to Appendix 3 and refer to our Interim Financial Statements for further detail 3. Cashflow associated with Capex 4. For a full definition please refer to the Glossary in Appendix 1 5. Net debt as at 31 December 2019 7 ADJUSTED EBITDA VARIANCES TO HY19 Decline in revenue partly offset by Fee Floor payments and cost reductions NZ$m 70 Processing Fee Revenue ▼ (27%) NZ$86 m 60 56 Refining margin • Lower variable costs (cyclic 50 mode) • Stopped non-essential activity 40 • Campaign maintenance approach 30 Refinery volumes • Wages subsidy Net cost ▼ 27% 20 20 HY 20: 15.5 Mbbl reduction HY 19: 21.2 Mbbl RAP Fee floor 10 Revenue Refining 0 volume 3 14 HY 2019 (56) HY 2020 -10 GRM 66% -20HY 20: US$1.82/bbl HY 19: US$5.31/bbl -30 FX (32) 2 39 -40 Fee floor equivalent of US$4.10/bbl REFINING NZ 2020 INTERIM RESULTS PRESENTATION 1. The above chart excludes any movement in pass through costs such as natural gas, sulphur and carbon. See our Financial Statements for further detail, available at http://www.refiningnz.com/investor-centre.aspx 8 2. For a definition of Adjusted EBITDA, please refer to the Glossary in Appendix I. For a reconciliation of this Non-GAAP measure, please refer to Appendix 3 and our Interim Financial Statements. c$70M REDUCTION IN 2020 OPEX AND CAPEX Provides foundation for operating cash neutral from Q2 in 2020 REFINING NZ 2020 INTERIM RESULTS PRESENTATION NZ$m 300 ▼25% Opex 250 Capex 200 (32) Opex (35) 150 100 Opex 50 Capex $70 0 Capex $35 FY20 FY20 FEBRUARY LATEST GUIDANCE Deferral of platformer and crude distillation shutdown into 2021

Optimisation of capital budget, in line with latest asset management strategy

Reduced variable costs from lower refinery production

Reduction in the number of people on site, focused on essential activity

Lower electricity costs, ~20% of our cost base, during the cycling of our process plant The above chart excludes any movement in pass through costs such as natural gas, sulphur and carbon and prior to any Strategic Review implementation costs. 9 FINANCIAL Strong net tangible asset backing REFINING NZ 2020 INTERIM RESULTS PRESENTATION • Share price over the previous 12 months has tracked the decline in GRM, well below the post-impairment NTA of $1.74 per share • Impairment testing has been undertaken based on existing refining business model and Processing Agreements before Strategic Review outcomes • Revised refining margin assumptions reflecting excess global capacity and COVID-19 impacts has resulted in $158m impairment after tax • Transparent disclosure in financial statements of basis for impairment assessment, given margin uncertainty in current environment and changes in cost base and Strategic Review underway • Valuation of infrastructure assets underway as part of Strategic Review work 1 Net tangible asset backing per share (NTA) calculates as the Group's net assets, excluding intangible assets and derivative financial assets and liabilities. 2 Gross refining margin is a 6-monthly actual margin earned by Refining NZ, prior to any Fee Floor adjustments. 10 BALANCE SHEET STRENGTHENED Maintaining cash neutral position REFINING NZ 2020 INTERIM RESULTS PRESENTATION February 2020 matrix guidance withdrawn: - Steps taken to maintain cash neutral position - $70 million reduction in FY20 planned expenditure Covenant compliant: - 12 months to 30 June 2020, includes 8 months at the Fee Floor - Further covenant headroom expected in 2021 as interest rate swaps mature Covenant Actual 30 June 2020 Gearing Max 45% 25% Interest cover Min 4x 9x Total Interest cover Min 2x 6x 1. Refer to Appendix 3 for an outline of covenants 11 BALANCE SHEET STRENGTHENED Creating runway for value creation through Strategic Review REFINING NZ 2020 INTERIM RESULTS PRESENTATION Increased and extended debt facilities:

$50m of additional lines extended maturities on $120m debt 5.3 years average tenor and no significant maturities in near term

c$150m of facility headroom/cash as at 30 June 2020

Average interest rate of 5.4% in HY20, down from 5.9% for HY19, due to lower fixed rate debt and lower floating rates Available funding Floating debt: 56% Senior debt - <2% p.a. 19% Fixed debt: Subordinated Notes - 5.1% p.a. 25% Senior debt (interest rate swaps) - c6% p.a. 1. This chart outlines borrowings profile after taking into account a post 30 June 2020 extension of $40M bank facilities from 2022 to 2024 12 STRATEGIC REVIEW Focused on unlocking the full value of our assets Phase I complete, with two options taken forward to Phase II (detailed planning) next update around end of Q3 REFINING NZ 2020 INTERIM RESULTS PRESENTATION Simplify refinery operations Future staged transition to an import terminal Focused on achieving a structural reduction in complexity and operating cost within the existing Processing Agreement

Permanent reset of cash-breakeven level to Fee Floor level - making business robust to an extended period of low-margins

cash-breakeven level to Fee Floor level - making business robust to an extended period of low-margins Creates time and optionality to assess potential import terminal option

Plans expected to be finalised around the end of Q3, ahead of implementation in Q4

Significant latent value in our highly strategic infrastructure assets, which provide an efficient and reliable supply chain to the large Auckland market

Exploring a commercial framework with customers, overseen by the Independent Directors

Focus on self-funded transition through level and timing of transition costs, balance sheet efficiency and tariff structure

self-funded transition through level and timing of transition costs, balance sheet efficiency and tariff structure Any transition would ultimately require shareholder approval (excluding customer shareholders) 13 OUTLOOK Uncertain market conditions persist, exacerbated by COVID-19 REFINING NZ 2020 INTERIM RESULTS PRESENTATION GRM expected to remain volatile in the near term

COVID-19 impacts & recovery, USA-China tensions and Chinese exports Singapore Complex Margin forecast to improve from H1, but remain weak Refining NZ uplift expected to remain volatile due to COVID-19 and global inventory levels

Refinery to return to low production mode after temporary shutdown in July/August. NZ jet demand expected to remain low through 2020

Expect processing fees to remain at Fee Floor level though H2 2020

Focus on keeping cash-breakeven level at the Fee Floor, while progressing Strategic Review detailed planning 7,000 Global Hydrocarbon Stock Levels 800 6,000 700 mmb mmb 5,000 600 4,000 Apr-14 Jul-14 Apr-15Jul-15Oct-15Jan-16Apr-16Jul-16Oct-16Jan-17Apr-17 Jul-17Oct-17 Jan-18Apr-18 Jul-18 Jan-19Apr-19Jul-19Oct-19Jan-20Apr-20Jul-20Oct-20Jan-21Apr-21 Jul-21 500 Jan-14 Oct-14 Jan-15 Oct-18 Oct-21 Actual Crude Stock Level (LHS) Forecasted Crude Stock Level (LHS) Actual Product Stock Level (RHS) Forecasted Product Stock Level (RHS) 14 LOOKING AHEAD Challenging and volatile market conditions persist, exacerbated by COVID-19

COVID-19 Maintain cash break-even through 2020 at Fee Floor

break-even through 2020 at Fee Floor Strategic Review well progressed - simplification plans to be finalised end Q3 for implementation 2020 INTERIM RESULTS PRESENTATION For the six months ended 30 June 2020 17 August 2020 APPENDIX 1 GLOSSARY Concawe - an organisation that benchmarks safety performance for member companies and JV's in the EU, Norway and Switzerland. The latest benchmarking study was carried out in respect of 2019 performance, covering 42 member organisations.

- an organisation that benchmarks safety performance for member companies and JV's in the EU, Norway and Switzerland. The latest benchmarking study was carried out in respect of 2019 performance, covering 42 member organisations. LTIF - Lost time injury frequency (rolling 12 month per 200,000 hours)

- Lost time injury frequency (rolling 12 month per 200,000 hours) TRCF - Total recordable case frequency (rolling 12 month per 200,000 hours)

- Total recordable case frequency (rolling 12 month per 200,000 hours) Tier 1 Process Safety Event (API 754) - A tier 1 Process Safety Event (PSE) is an unplanned or uncontrolled release of any material, including non-toxic and non-flammable, from a process which results in one or more of the following: A LTI and/or fatality; A fire or explosion resulting in greater than or equal to $25,000 of direct cost to the company; A release of material greater than the threshold quantities given in Table 1 of API 754 in any one-hour period; A officially declared community evacuation or community shelter-in-place.

- A tier 1 Process Safety Event (PSE) is an unplanned or uncontrolled release of any material, including non-toxic and non-flammable, from a process which results in one or more of the following: A LTI and/or fatality; A fire or explosion resulting in greater than or equal to $25,000 of direct cost to the company; A release of material greater than the threshold quantities given in Table 1 of API 754 in any one-hour period; A officially declared community evacuation or community shelter-in-place. Tier 2 Process Safety Event (API 754) - A tier 2 Process Safety Event (PSE) is an unplanned or uncontrolled release of any material, including non-toxic and non-flammable, from a process which results in one or more of the following: A recordable injury; A fire or explosion resulting in greater than or equal to $2,500 of direct cost to the company; A release of material greater than the threshold quantities given in Table 2 of API 754 in any one-hour period.

- A tier 2 Process Safety Event (PSE) is an unplanned or uncontrolled release of any material, including non-toxic and non-flammable, from a process which results in one or more of the following: A recordable injury; A fire or explosion resulting in greater than or equal to $2,500 of direct cost to the company; A release of material greater than the threshold quantities given in Table 2 of API 754 in any one-hour period. Net debt - Net debt comprises total borrowings less cash and cash equivalents

Net debt comprises total borrowings less cash and cash equivalents Reported EBITDA - Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Impairment is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to Appendix II for a reconciliation

- Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Impairment is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to Appendix II for a reconciliation Adjusted EBITDA - Reported EBITDA adjusted for other non-cash expenses, and used for bank covenant purposes

- Reported EBITDA adjusted for other non-cash expenses, and used for bank covenant purposes Free Cash Flow - net cash generated from operations less investing activities REFINING NZ 2020 INTERIM RESULTS PRESENTATION 17 REFINING NZ APPENDIX 2 NON-GAAP MEASURES Refining NZ's standard profit measure prepared under New Zealand Generally Accepted Accounting Practice (NZ GAAP) is net profit/(loss) after tax. Refining NZ has used non-GAAP measures when discussing financial performance in this Half-Year Report. The Directors and Management Team believe that these measures provide useful information as they are used internally to evaluate segmental and total Group performance, to establish operating and capital budgets as well as being used for bank covenant purposes. Non-GAAP profit measures are not prepared in accordance with NZ IFRS (New Zealand equivalents to International Financial Reporting Standards) and are not uniformly defined, therefore the non-GAAP profit measures included in this report are not comparable with those used by other companies. They should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP profit measures as reported by Refining NZ in accordance with NZ IFRS. GROUP GROUP 30 JUNE 30 JUNE 2020 2019 $000 $000 Reported net loss for the period (GAAP) (186,348) (3,503) Add back: Income tax (70,879) (1,327) Net interest expense 6,406 6,743 Impairment of assets 218,903 - Depreciation 47,300 52,137 Reported EBITDA 15,382 54,050 Add back non-cash expenses: Stock obsolescence provision 3,269 278 Defined benefit pension fund cost 1,720 1,842 Interest income 146 24 Adjusted EBITDA 20,517 56,194 2020 HY RESULTS PRESENTATION REFINING NZ APPENDIX 3 COVENANTS Refining NZ's banks have been grated the benefit of a Negative Pledge Deed, which sets out a number of covenants that the Company agrees to comply with. These are outlined as follows: Senior Interest Cover Ratio The ratio of Negative Pledge EBITDA[1] to Interest Expense for the Refining NZ Group which is to be not less than 4.0 times. Interest expense includes the majority of interest on debt but does not include any interest or Deferred Interest paid with respect to the Subordinated Notes. Total Interest Cover Ratio The ratio of Negative Pledge EBITDA (Adjusted EBITDA) to Total Interest Expense for the Refining NZ Group which is to be not less than 2.0 times. Total interest expense is the Interest Expense plus any interest or Deferred Interest paid with respect to the Subordinated Notes. A gearing ratio The ratio of bank deb to the sum of bank debt plus shareholder equity for Refining NZ which is required to be not greater than 45%. The senior interest and total interest cover ratios are tested semi-annually and are only breached if they are not met on two consecutive test dates. The gearing ratio is tested at all times. 1. Negative Pledge EBITDA has the same meaning as "Adjusted EBITDA" as set out in Appendix 1 and 2 2020 HY RESULTS PRESENTATION Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer The New Zealand Refining Company Limited published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2020 21:12:06 UTC 0 All news about THE NEW ZEALAND REFINING C 05:13p NEW ZEALAND REFINING : RNZ HY20 Investor Presentation PU 05:08p NEW ZEALAND REFINING : Chief Operating Officer Changes PU 05:08p NEW ZEALAND REFINING : RNZ Condensed Interim Financial Statements - HY20 PU 05:08p NEW ZEALAND REFINING : RNZ Results Announcement HY20 PU 08/03 NEW ZEALAND REFINING : Refining NZ announces non-cash impairment / Half Year res.. PU 03/19 NEW ZEALAND REFINING : Operational Update - Jan/Feb 2020 PU 03/11 NEW ZEALAND REFINING : Shareholder Disclosure Document PU 03/11 NEW ZEALAND REFINING : Shareholder Disclosure - Financial Assistance to Employee.. PU 02/27 NEW ZEALAND REFINING : Director Nominations PU 02/26 NEW ZEALAND REFINING : Results Announcement PU