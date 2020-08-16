New Zealand Refining : RNZ Results Announcement HY20

Log in
08/16/2020

Results announcement

(for Equity Security issuer/Equity and Debt Security issuer)

Results for announcement to the market

Name of issuer

The New Zealand Refining Company Limited

Reporting Period

6 months to 30 June 2020

Previous Reporting Period

6 months to 30 June 2019

Currency

NZD

Amount (000s)

Percentage change

Revenue from continuing

$119,118

(30.6%)

operations

Total Revenue

$119,118

(30.6%)

Net profit/(loss) from

($186,348)

(5,220%)

continuing operations

Total net profit/(loss)

($186,348)

(5,220%)

Interim Dividend

Amount per Quoted Equity

NZ$ Nil

Security

Imputed amount per Quoted

NZ$ Nil

Equity Security

Record Date

Not Applicable

Dividend Payment Date

Not Applicable

Current period

Prior comparable period

Net tangible assets per

$1.74

$2.35

Quoted Equity Security

A brief explanation of any of

Refer to attached NZX announcement commentary

the figures above necessary

to enable the figures to be

understood

Authority for this announcement

Name of person authorised

Chris Bougen, Company Secretary

to make this announcement

Contact person for this

Ellie Martel

announcement

Contact phone number

+64 (0)20 4174 7226

Contact email address

ellie.martel@refiningnz.com

Date of release through MAP

17/08/2020

Unaudited financial statements accompany this announcement.

Disclaimer

The New Zealand Refining Company Limited published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2020 21:07:06 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 242 M 158 M 158 M
Net income 2020 -50,1 M -32,8 M -32,8 M
Net Debt 2020 275 M 180 M 180 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,18x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 209 M 137 M 137 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,00x
EV / Sales 2021 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 500
Free-Float 57,0%
