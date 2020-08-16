New Zealand Refining : RNZ Results Announcement HY20
Results for announcement to the market
Name of issuer
The New Zealand Refining Company Limited
Reporting Period
6 months to 30 June 2020
Previous Reporting Period
6 months to 30 June 2019
Currency
NZD
Amount (000s)
Percentage change
Revenue from continuing
$119,118
(30.6%)
operations
Total Revenue
$119,118
(30.6%)
Net profit/(loss) from
($186,348)
(5,220%)
continuing operations
Total net profit/(loss)
($186,348)
(5,220%)
Interim Dividend
Amount per Quoted Equity
NZ$ Nil
Security
Imputed amount per Quoted
NZ$ Nil
Equity Security
Record Date
Not Applicable
Dividend Payment Date
Not Applicable
Current period
Prior comparable period
Net tangible assets per
$1.74
$2.35
Quoted Equity Security
A brief explanation of any of
Refer to attached NZX announcement commentary
the figures above necessary
to enable the figures to be
understood
Authority for this announcement
Name of person authorised
Chris Bougen, Company Secretary
to make this announcement
Contact person for this
Ellie Martel
announcement
Contact phone number
+64 (0)20 4174 7226
Contact email address
ellie.martel@refiningnz.com
Date of release through MAP
17/08/2020
Unaudited financial statements accompany this announcement.
All news about THE NEW ZEALAND REFINING C
Sales 2020
242 M
158 M
158 M
Net income 2020
-50,1 M
-32,8 M
-32,8 M
Net Debt 2020
275 M
180 M
180 M
P/E ratio 2020
-4,18x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
209 M
137 M
137 M
EV / Sales 2020
2,00x
EV / Sales 2021
1,89x
Nbr of Employees
500
Free-Float
57,0%
