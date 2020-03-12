New Zealand Refining : Shareholder Disclosure Document

Shareholder Disclosure Document -

Refining NZ employee share purchase scheme

The New Zealand Refining Company Limited (trading as Refining NZ) has today sent to all shareholders the attached disclosure document required under the Companies Act 1993. The disclosure document relates to the provision of financial assistance to employees in connection with the acquisition of shares under Refining NZ's Exempt Share Scheme (ESS employee share plan).

D.M. Jensen

Chief Financial Officer / Company Secretary

Marsden Point

12 March 2020