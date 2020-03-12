Log in
The New Zealand Refining Company Limited

THE NEW ZEALAND REFINING COMPANY LIMITED

(NZR)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 03/10
1.05 NZD   0.00%
12:19aNEW ZEALAND REFINING : Shareholder Disclosure Document
PU
12:19aNEW ZEALAND REFINING : Shareholder Disclosure - Financial Assistance to Employees
PU
02/27NEW ZEALAND REFINING : Director Nominations
PU
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Zealand Refining : Shareholder Disclosure Document

03/12/2020 | 12:19am EDT

Shareholder Disclosure Document -

Refining NZ employee share purchase scheme

The New Zealand Refining Company Limited (trading as Refining NZ) has today sent to all shareholders the attached disclosure document required under the Companies Act 1993. The disclosure document relates to the provision of financial assistance to employees in connection with the acquisition of shares under Refining NZ's Exempt Share Scheme (ESS employee share plan).

D.M. Jensen

Chief Financial Officer / Company Secretary

Marsden Point

12 March 2020

Disclaimer

The New Zealand Refining Company Limited published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 04:18:08 UTC
