New Zealand Refining : Shareholder Disclosure Document

Shareholder Disclosure Document -
Refining NZ employee share purchase scheme
The New Zealand Refining Company Limited (trading as Refining NZ) has today sent to all shareholders the attached disclosure document required under the Companies Act 1993. The disclosure document relates to the provision of financial assistance to employees in connection with the acquisition of shares under Refining NZ's Exempt Share Scheme (ESS employee share plan).
D.M. Jensen
Chief Financial Officer / Company Secretary
Marsden Point
12 March 2020
Disclaimer
The New Zealand Refining Company Limited published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 04:18:08 UTC