New Zealand Refining : Shareholder Disclosure - Financial Assistance to Employees

12 March 2020

Dear Shareholder,

PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE IN CONNECTION WITH THE REFINING NZ EMPLOYEE SHARE PURCHASE SCHEME FOR 2019

The New Zealand Refining Company Limited ("the Company") is required to provide the following disclosure to all shareholders pursuant to sections 78(5) and 79 of the Companies Act 1993 ("the Act") in respect of financial assistance to be provided by the Company in relation to the Refining NZ Employee Share Purchase Scheme ("the Scheme").

The Company established the Scheme which qualifies as an "Exempt ESS" under section CW26C of the Income Tax Act 2007 (as amended).

Under the Scheme, employees will be issued an offer letter headed "Offer to Participate in the Refining NZ Employee Share Purchase Scheme", inviting them to invest in the Company's shares through participation in the Scheme.

The Scheme recognises the important contribution that the Company's employees make to its future. By implementing the Scheme, the Board considers that the interests of the employees will be aligned with those of the Company's and with yours, as shareholders. The intention is that the Scheme will enable and assist the Company in retaining and motivating employees.

Under the Scheme: