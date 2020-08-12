Nisshin OilliO : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter FY2020
08/12/2020 | 12:48am EDT
Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter FY2020
August 6, 2020
Company name :
The Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd
Stock exchange listing :
Tokyo (First Section)
Stock Code :
2602
URL :
http://www.nisshin-oillio.com/english/index.shtml
Representative :
Takahisa Kuno, Representative Director, President
Contact :
Osamu Kawabe , General Manager, Financial Dept.
TEL :+81-3-3206-5036(from overseas)
(Figures have been rounded down to the nearest million)
1. Consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020 (April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)
(1)
Consolidated operating results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net income
Net Sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
attributable to the
parent's shareholders
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
1st
quarter FY2020
81,059
△4.3
4,685
18.6
4,809
27.1
3,378
37.4
1st
quarter FY2019
84,699
△0.9
3,950
32.9
3,783
17.9
2,457
14.7
Note: Comprehensive income
or (loss)
1
st quarter FY2020: ¥3,256million(115.6%)
1
st quarter FY2019: ¥1,510million( △51.0%)
Net income
Diluted net
per share
income per share
Yen
Yen
1st
quarter FY2020
101.28
－
1st
quarter FY2019
72.00
－
Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Million yen
Million
yen
%
1
st quarter FY2020
270,404
150,551
52.3
FY2019
277,425
149,324
50.2
Note: Equity
1
st quarter FY2020: ¥141,331million
FY2019: ¥139,343million
2. Cash dividends
Cash dividends per share
1
st quarter
2
nd quarter
3
rd quarter
Fiscal year-end
Annual
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
FY2019
－
40.00
－
40.00
80.00
FY2020
－
FY2020 (Forecasts)
40.00
－
40.00
80.00
Note: Revisons to the most
recently announced
cash dividend forecast : None
3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for
FY2020(April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)
Net income
Net
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
attributable to the
income
parent's shareholders
per share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
FY2020
320,000
△4.0
10,400
△20.8
10,800
△14.5
7,200
△13.2
215.87
Note: Revisions
to the most recently announced consolidated earnings forecasts : None
Disclaimer
Nisshin Oillio Group Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 04:47:10 UTC
Latest news on THE NISSHIN OILLIO GROUP,L
Sales 2021
319 B
2 988 M
2 988 M
Net income 2021
8 100 M
75,9 M
75,9 M
Net Debt 2021
29 700 M
278 M
278 M
P/E ratio 2021
13,2x
Yield 2021
2,49%
Capitalization
107 B
1 005 M
1 003 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,43x
EV / Sales 2022
0,41x
Nbr of Employees
2 900
Free-Float
76,1%
Chart THE NISSHIN OILLIO GROUP,LTD.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends THE NISSHIN OILLIO GROUP,L
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
2
Average target price
3 600,00 JPY
Last Close Price
3 210,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target
15,3%
Spread / Average Target
12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target
9,03%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.