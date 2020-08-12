Nisshin OilliO : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter FY2020

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 319 B 2 988 M 2 988 M Net income 2021 8 100 M 75,9 M 75,9 M Net Debt 2021 29 700 M 278 M 278 M P/E ratio 2021 13,2x Yield 2021 2,49% Capitalization 107 B 1 005 M 1 003 M EV / Sales 2021 0,43x EV / Sales 2022 0,41x Nbr of Employees 2 900 Free-Float 76,1% Chart THE NISSHIN OILLIO GROUP,LTD. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends THE NISSHIN OILLIO GROUP,L Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 2 Average target price 3 600,00 JPY Last Close Price 3 210,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 15,3% Spread / Average Target 12,1% Spread / Lowest Target 9,03% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Takahisa Kuno President & Representative Director Takao Imamura Chairman Hidetoshi Ogami Director, Head-Finance & Oil Sales Masaaki Yamauchi Executive Officer & Head-Group R&D Promotion Takashi Narusawa Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) THE NISSHIN OILLIO GROUP,LTD. -15.19% 1 005 SIME DARBY PLANTATION -6.24% 8 589 IOI CORPORATION -4.12% 6 732 AAK AB -7.22% 4 793 FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED -28.42% 1 567 GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD -33.62% 1 470