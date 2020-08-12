Nisshin OilliO : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter FY2020

Log in
08/12/2020 | 12:48am EDT

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter FY2020

August 6, 2020

Company name :

The Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd

Stock exchange listing :

Tokyo (First Section)

Stock Code :

2602

URL :

http://www.nisshin-oillio.com/english/index.shtml

Representative :

Takahisa Kuno, Representative Director, President

Contact :

Osamu Kawabe , General Manager, Financial Dept.

TEL :+81-3-3206-5036(from overseas)

(Figures have been rounded down to the nearest million)

1. Consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020 (April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

(1)

Consolidated operating results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net income

Net Sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

attributable to the

parent's shareholders

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

1st

quarter FY2020

81,059

4.3

4,685

18.6

4,809

27.1

3,378

37.4

1st

quarter FY2019

84,699

0.9

3,950

32.9

3,783

17.9

2,457

14.7

Note: Comprehensive income

or (loss)

1st quarter FY2020: ¥3,256million(115.6%)

1st quarter FY2019: ¥1,510million(51.0%)

Net income

Diluted net

per share

income per share

Yen

Yen

1st

quarter FY2020

101.28

1st

quarter FY2019

72.00

  1. Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Million yen

Million

yen

%

1st quarter FY2020

270,404

150,551

52.3

FY2019

277,425

149,324

50.2

Note: Equity

1st quarter FY2020: ¥141,331million

FY2019: ¥139,343million

2. Cash dividends

Cash dividends per share

1st quarter

2nd quarter

3rd quarter

Fiscal year-end

Annual

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

FY2019

40.00

40.00

80.00

FY2020

FY2020 (Forecasts)

40.00

40.00

80.00

Note: Revisons to the most

recently announced

cash dividend forecast : None

3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for FY2020(April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Net income

Net

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

attributable to the

income

parent's shareholders

per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

FY2020

320,000

4.0

10,400

20.8

10,800

14.5

7,200

13.2

215.87

Note: Revisions

to the most recently announced consolidated earnings forecasts : None

Disclaimer

Nisshin Oillio Group Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 04:47:10 UTC
