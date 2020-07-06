Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The ODP Corporation    ODP

THE ODP CORPORATION

(ODP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The ODP Corporation : Announces New Chief Technology Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform, today announced the appointment of Terry Leeper as Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective today. As CTO, Leeper will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Gerry Smith and be a member of the Executive Committee. He will be responsible for setting The ODP Corporation technical vision and leading its technological advancement, ensuring that the company aligns its product and services platforms and architecture with business priorities and growth initiatives.

“We’re excited to have Terry join The ODP Corporation as we continue our transformation,” said Smith. “Terry is a proven executive product and engineering leader who blends technological excellence in product management and software development with business acumen and international experience. He will play a key role in accelerating our pivot toward a broader business and technology platform.”

“I’m very excited to bring my background working with global engineering teams to help accelerate The ODP Corporation’s pivot,” said Leeper. “The company has the right assets and talent to provide its customers with best-in-class solutions.”

Leeper previously held executive positions at Amazon and Microsoft. He most recently served as Head of Product and Tech of Amazon Business for six years, prior to which he was Director of Software Development for Amazon’s Retail Systems Platforms. Before Amazon, Leeper was with Microsoft for 12 years, where he held the positions of Director Platform Strategy while living in the U.K., and Director of Developer Division while living in China.

Leeper holds Bachelor of Science degrees in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from Texas A&M University.

About The ODP Corporation

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) is a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses. ODP, operating through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, maintains a fully integrated B2B distribution platform of approximately 1,300 stores, online presence, and thousands of dedicated sales and technology service professionals, all supported by its world-class supply chain facilities and delivery operations. Through its banner brands Office Depot®, OfficeMax®, CompuCom® and Grand&Toy®, as well as others, the company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business. For more information, visit news.officedepot.com and follow @officedepot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The ODP Corporation and Office Depot are trademarks of The Office Club, Inc. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX,Inc. CompuCom is a trademark of CompuCom Systems, Inc. Grand&Toy is a trademark of Grand & Toy, LLC in Canada. ©2020 Office Depot, LLC. All rights reserved. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on THE ODP CORPORATION
04:31pTHE ODP CORPORATION : Announces New Chief Technology Officer
BU
07/02OFFICE DEPOT : Presentation - Baird's Global Consumer, Technology & Services Con..
PU
07/02OFFICE DEPOT : 8-k12b
PU
07/02OFFICE DEPOT : Post-effective amendment to an S-8 filing
PU
07/02THE ODP CORPORATION : Releases 2020 Corporate Sustainability Report
BU
07/01THE ODP CORPORATION : Announces Completion of Office Depot Holding Company Reorg..
BU
07/01THE ODP CORPORATION : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 10
FA
06/30OFFICE DEPOT, INC. CONFIRMS REVERSE : 01 p.m. EDT on June 30, 2020; Trading on ..
BU
06/26OFFICE DEPOT : Europe Selects SAP Customer Experience to Help Consumers Seamless..
AQ
06/26OFFICE DEPOT INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 966 M - -
Net income 2020 127 M - -
Net cash 2020 268 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,26x
Yield 2020 0,23%
Capitalization 1 152 M 1 152 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 40 000
Free-Float -
Chart THE ODP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
The ODP Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE ODP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 25,67 $
Last Close Price 21,89 $
Spread / Highest target 59,9%
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerry P. Smith Chief Executive & Financial Officer, Director
Joseph S. Vassalluzzo Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Todd Hale Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Cynthia Todd Jamison Independent Director
Francesca Ruiz de Luzuriaga Independent Director
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group