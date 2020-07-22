Log in
The ODP Corporation : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Results Wednesday, August 5, 2020

07/22/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform, will announce second quarter 2020 financial results before the market open on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. The ODP Corporation will webcast a call with financial analysts and investors that day at 9:00 am Eastern Time which will also be accessible to the media and general public.

To listen to the conference call via webcast, please visit The ODP Corporation Investor Relations website at investor.theodpcorp.com. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours following the event. A copy of the earnings press release, supplemental financial disclosures and presentation will also be available on the website.

About The ODP Corporation

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) is a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses. ODP, operating through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, maintains a fully integrated B2B distribution platform of approximately 1,300 stores, online presence, and thousands of dedicated sales and technology service professionals, all supported by its world-class supply chain facilities and delivery operations. Through its banner brands Office Depot®, OfficeMax®, CompuCom® and Grand&Toy®, as well as others, the company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business. For more information, visit news.officedepot.com and follow @officedepot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The ODP Corporation and Office Depot are trademarks of The Office Club, Inc. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. CompuCom is a trademark of CompuCom Systems, Inc. Grand&Toy is a trademark of Grand & Toy, LLC in Canada. ©2020 Office Depot, LLC. All rights reserved. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 966 M - -
Net income 2020 127 M - -
Net cash 2020 268 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,83x
Yield 2020 0,22%
Capitalization 1 224 M 1 224 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 40 000
Free-Float 82,8%
