The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. : to Host Second Quarter 2020 Earnings

Conference Call and Webcast at 4:30 PM ET on August 12, 2020

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (“The ONE Group” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:STKS) today announced that Emanuel “Manny” Hilario, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tyler Loy, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast to discuss second quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. A press release containing the second quarter 2020 financial results will be issued after market close on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-201-493-6780. A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-412-317-6671; the passcode is 13705484. The replay will be available until August 26, 2020.

The webcast can be accessed from the Investor Relations tab of The ONE Group’s website at www.togrp.com under “News / Events”.

About The ONE Group

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (Nasdaq:STKS) is a global hospitality company that develops and operates upscale and polished casual, high-energy restaurants and lounges and provides hospitality management services for hotels, casinos and other high-end venues both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group’s focus is to be the global leader in Vibe Dining, and its primary restaurant brands are:

STK, a modern twist on the American steakhouse concept with twenty restaurants in major metropolitan cities in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East; and,

Kona Grill, a polished casual, bar-centric grill brand with twenty-four U.S. locations, features American favorites, award-winning sushi, and specialty cocktails in an upscale casual atmosphere.

ONE Hospitality, The ONE Group’s food and beverage hospitality services business, develops, manages and operates premier restaurants and turnkey food and beverage services within high-end hotels and casinos. Additional information about The ONE Group can be found at www.togrp.com.

