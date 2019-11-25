Parkmead : Notice of AGM

Log in
25 November 2019

The Parkmead Group plc

('Parkmead', 'the Company' or 'the Group')

Posting of Annual Report & Notice of AGM

Further to the announcement of the Preliminary Results on 15 November 2019, the Company announces that it has today posted its Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2019 together with a Notice of Annual General Meeting ('AGM') to its shareholders and that copies are available on the Company's website, www.parkmeadgroup.com.

The AGM of the Company will be held at Davidson House, Campus 1, Innovation Park, Aberdeen, AB22 8GT on 19 December 2019 at 9:30am.

Enquiries:

The Parkmead Group plc

+44 (0) 1224 622200

Tom Cross (Executive Chairman)

Ryan Stroulger (Chief Financial Officer)

Arden Partners plc (Financial Adviser, NOMAD and Corporate Broker to Parkmead)

+44 (0) 20 7614 5900

Ciaran Walsh

Tim Dainton

Instinctif Partners Limited (PR Adviser to Parkmead)

+44 (0) 20 7457 2020

David Simonson

Sarah Hourahane

Dinara Shikhametova

Disclaimer

The Parkmead Group plc published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 16:07:01 UTC
