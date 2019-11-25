Parkmead : Notice of AGM

25 November 2019
The Parkmead Group plc
('Parkmead', 'the Company' or 'the Group')
Posting of Annual Report & Notice of AGM
Further to the announcement of the Preliminary Results on 15 November 2019, the Company announces that it has today posted its Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2019 together with a Notice of Annual General Meeting ('AGM') to its shareholders and that copies are available on the Company's website, www.parkmeadgroup.com.
The AGM of the Company will be held at Davidson House, Campus 1, Innovation Park, Aberdeen, AB22 8GT on 19 December 2019 at 9:30am.
Enquiries:
The Parkmead Group plc
+44 (0) 1224 622200
Tom Cross (Executive Chairman)
Ryan Stroulger (Chief Financial Officer)
Arden Partners plc (Financial Adviser, NOMAD and Corporate Broker to Parkmead)
+44 (0) 20 7614 5900
Ciaran Walsh
Tim Dainton
Instinctif Partners Limited (PR Adviser to Parkmead)
+44 (0) 20 7457 2020
David Simonson
Sarah Hourahane
Dinara Shikhametova
Disclaimer
