Parkmead : Notice of AGM

25 November 2019

The Parkmead Group plc

('Parkmead', 'the Company' or 'the Group')

Posting of Annual Report & Notice of AGM

Further to the announcement of the Preliminary Results on 15 November 2019, the Company announces that it has today posted its Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2019 together with a Notice of Annual General Meeting ('AGM') to its shareholders and that copies are available on the Company's website, www.parkmeadgroup.com.

The AGM of the Company will be held at Davidson House, Campus 1, Innovation Park, Aberdeen, AB22 8GT on 19 December 2019 at 9:30am.

Enquiries: