Peck : Expands Its Solar Project Pipeline in Maine for up to 50 MWs Capacity

05/19/2020 | 08:33am EDT

Maine is Projected to be One of the More Advanced Solar Markets in the U.S. Over the Next Several Years

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) (the “Company” or “Peck”), a leading commercial solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company, is pleased to announce that it has expanded its pipeline of solar project portfolios in Maine for up to 50 MWs capacity from a leading solar development company focused on community-scale, commercial & industrial-scale and small utility-scale solar PV systems.

The Peck Company Holdings Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey Peck, commented, “During the COVID-19 pandemic, we continue to work in the field to the maximum extent authorized and are poised to support the economic recovery in the northeast/New England area with the development of clean energy across the region. We are extremely pleased and excited to have been chosen to work with one of the northeast’s top solar developers. Maine’s solar market has been advancing steadily under Governor Mills’ leadership and is poised to be a driver of their economic recovery coming out of the pandemic, as a number of renewable energy bills have recently been passed by its state legislature.” Mr. Peck continued, “We are systematically expanding our pipeline in key markets like Maine in preparation for our recently announced growth initiatives with Green Bond Advisors.”

According to SEIA’s Solar Market Insights Report, Maine is projected to develop 873 MW of solar over the next 5 years, which will result in Maine moving from one of the lesser developed solar markets in the country to one of the more advanced over the next several years.

About The Peck Company Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in South Burlington, VT, The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. is a 2nd-generation family business founded in 1972 and rooted in values that align people, purpose, and profitability. Ranked by Solar Power World as one of the leading commercial solar contractors in the Northeastern United States, the Company provides EPC services to solar energy customers for projects ranging in size from several kilowatts for residential properties to multi-megawatt systems for large commercial and utility scale projects. The Company has installed over 125 megawatts worth of solar systems since it started installing solar in 2012 and continues its focus on profitable growth opportunities. Please visit www.peckcompany.com for additional information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words or phrases such as "may," "should," "expects," "could," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," "forecasts," "predicts" or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which include, without limitation, earnings forecasts, effective tax rate, statements relating to our business strategy and statements of expectations, beliefs, future plans and strategies and anticipated developments concerning our industry, business, operations and financial performance and condition.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on our current expectations, projections, estimates and assumptions. These statements are only predictions, not guarantees. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from what is forecast in such forward-looking statements, and include, without limitation, the risk factors described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as may be required by law.


© Business Wire 2020
