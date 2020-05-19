Peck : Expands Its Solar Project Pipeline in Maine for up to 50 MWs Capacity

Maine is Projected to be One of the More Advanced Solar Markets in the U.S. Over the Next Several Years

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) (the “Company” or “Peck”), a leading commercial solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company, is pleased to announce that it has expanded its pipeline of solar project portfolios in Maine for up to 50 MWs capacity from a leading solar development company focused on community-scale, commercial & industrial-scale and small utility-scale solar PV systems.

The Peck Company Holdings Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey Peck, commented, “During the COVID-19 pandemic, we continue to work in the field to the maximum extent authorized and are poised to support the economic recovery in the northeast/New England area with the development of clean energy across the region. We are extremely pleased and excited to have been chosen to work with one of the northeast’s top solar developers. Maine’s solar market has been advancing steadily under Governor Mills’ leadership and is poised to be a driver of their economic recovery coming out of the pandemic, as a number of renewable energy bills have recently been passed by its state legislature.” Mr. Peck continued, “We are systematically expanding our pipeline in key markets like Maine in preparation for our recently announced growth initiatives with Green Bond Advisors.”

According to SEIA’s Solar Market Insights Report, Maine is projected to develop 873 MW of solar over the next 5 years, which will result in Maine moving from one of the lesser developed solar markets in the country to one of the more advanced over the next several years.

About The Peck Company Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in South Burlington, VT, The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. is a 2nd-generation family business founded in 1972 and rooted in values that align people, purpose, and profitability. Ranked by Solar Power World as one of the leading commercial solar contractors in the Northeastern United States, the Company provides EPC services to solar energy customers for projects ranging in size from several kilowatts for residential properties to multi-megawatt systems for large commercial and utility scale projects. The Company has installed over 125 megawatts worth of solar systems since it started installing solar in 2012 and continues its focus on profitable growth opportunities. Please visit www.peckcompany.com for additional information.

