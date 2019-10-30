The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. : Completed Eight Projects in the Third Quarter Totaling 22 Megawatts

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK), a leading commercial solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company, today announced the completion of eight solar projects in the third quarter of 2019 totaling 22 Megawatts.

Established as a traditional electrical contractor in 1972, PECK branched into data and communications before expanding further to offer solar EPC services in 2008. Today, PECK continues to construct our energy future as a public company with a three-part strategy including:

Organic growth into new markets across northeastern states

M&A activity that will be accretive to earnings

Acquiring developed projects to construct for resale or to hold for recurring revenue

“We are focused on continuing to drive profitable growth and capitalizing on these significant growth opportunities in the industry by deploying our capabilities across the Northeast and in other key solar installation markets. We remain confident in our ability to execute our growth strategy as represented by our growing list of completed projects,” said Jeff Peck, Chief Executive Officer of The Peck Company Holdings, Inc.

PECK Completed Construction of Eight Projects in Q3 2019 totaling 22 Megawatts:

56-kW roof-mounted array

160-kW roof-mounted array

269-kW roof-mounted array

756-kW ground-mounted array

3.4-MW ground-mounted array

3.75-MW ground-mounted array

6.31 MW ground-mounted array

7.1-MW ground-mounted array

About The Peck Company

Headquartered in South Burlington, VT, The Peck Company, is a 2nd-generation family business founded in 1972 and rooted in values that align people, purpose, and profitability. Ranked by Solar Power World as the largest commercial solar contractor in the Northeast and one of the largest in U.S., The Peck Company provides engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services to solar energy customers for projects ranging in size from several kilowatts for residential properties to multi-megawatt systems for large commercial and utility scale projects. The Peck Company has installed over 100MW of solar systems since inception and is focused on profitable growth opportunities. Please visit www.peckcompany.com for additional information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words or phrases such as "may," "should," "expects," "could," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," "forecasts," "predicts" or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which include, without limitation, earnings forecasts, effective tax rate, statements relating to our business strategy and statements of expectations, beliefs, future plans and strategies and anticipated developments concerning our industry, business, operations and financial performance and condition.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on our current expectations, projections, estimates and assumptions. These statements are only predictions, not guarantees. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from what is forecast in such forward-looking statements, and include, without limitation, the risk factors described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as may be required by law.

