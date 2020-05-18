Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Pennant Group, Inc.    PNTG

THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

(PNTG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Pennant Group Acquires Arizona Hospice Agencies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 10:10pm EDT

EAGLE, Idaho, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of the Pennant group of affiliated home health, hospice and senior living companies, today announced that it has acquired two affiliated hospice agencies in Arizona:

  • Prime Hospice, operating in the Phoenix metro area; and
  • Harmony Hospice of Arizona, located in Kingman and serving northwestern Arizona

The acquisition was effective May 16, 2020.

“These acquisitions are a great example of an off-market opportunity resulting from relationships we developed over many years,” said Daniel Walker, Pennant’s Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to source a number of off-market opportunities and marketing offerings as understanding of our innovative operating model, patient-centered approach to care, and emphasis on healthy culture continues to spread within the industry,” he added.

“We are excited about our continued growth in Arizona, where we have become a leading provider of hospice care,” said Brent Guerisoli, President of Cornerstone Healthcare, Pennant’s home health and hospice portfolio company. He added, “We have been following Prime and Harmony closely for a number of years and have been impressed by their firm commitment to quality patient care and their excellent relationships in the local healthcare communities. We welcome their teams and look forward to building upon their past success within our cluster-centered operating model.”

Pennant expects to close on the acquisition of a third affiliated hospice agency also located in the southwestern United States on or before July 1, 2020, subject to standard closing conditions. Mr. Walker reaffirmed that Pennant continues to pursue opportunities to acquire home health, hospice and senior living businesses throughout the United States.

About Pennant:

The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through 67 home health and hospice agencies and 53 senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated "company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity. More information about Pennant is available at www.pennantgroup.com.

SOURCE: The Pennant Group, Inc.

Contact Information

The Pennant Group, Inc., (208) 506-6100, ir@pennantgroup.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.
05/13PENNANT GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation ..
AQ
05/13Pennant Reports Fiscal Year 2020 First Quarter Financial Results
GL
05/13PENNANT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
05/06PENNANT : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
05/06The Pennant Group Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Call
GL
03/04PENNANT GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation ..
AQ
03/04PENNANT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
03/04Pennant Reports Fiscal Year 2019 and Fourth Quarter Financial Results
GL
03/02The Pennant Group Acquires Montana Hospice Agency
GL
02/27PENNANT : Announces Agreement to Form Home Health Joint Venture
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 376 M
EBIT 2020 23,9 M
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 1,90x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,75x
Capitalization 716 M
Chart THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Pennant Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 24,50 $
Last Close Price 25,64 $
Spread / Highest target 1,40%
Spread / Average Target -4,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel H. Walker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Gochnour Chief Operating Officer
Jennifer L. Freeman Chief Financial Officer
Christopher R. Christensen Director
John G. Nackel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.-34.68%603
AMEDISYS, INC.10.46%5 970
ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION-13.77%1 292
NICHIIGAKKAN CO., LTD.0.45%962
PT MEDIKALOKA HERMINA TBK0.00%579
METLIFECARE LIMITED-2.05%542
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group