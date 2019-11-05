Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Pennant Group, Inc.    PNTG

THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

(PNTG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Pennant Group Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 06:56pm EST

EAGLE, Idaho, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of operating subsidiaries that provide home health, hospice and senior living services, announced today that it expects to issue its third quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.

Pennant invites current and prospective investors to tune into a live webcast to be held the following day, Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time), during which Pennant’s management will discuss its third quarter 2019 results.

To listen to the webcast, or to view any financial or other statistical information required by SEC Regulation G, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website at http://investor.pennantgroup.com. The webcast will be recorded, and will be available for replay via the website until 5:00 p.m. Mountain Time on Friday, December 13, 2019.

About Pennant

The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through 63 home health and hospice agencies and 52 senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.  Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets.  References herein to the consolidated "company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity.  More information about Pennant is available at http://www.pennantgroup.com.

CONTACT:  The Pennant Group, Inc., (208) 506-6100, ir@pennantservices.com


SOURCE:  The Pennant Group, Inc.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.
06:56pThe Pennant Group Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Call
GL
10/03PENNANT GROUP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 332 M
EBIT 2019 19,5 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 1,69x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,55x
Capitalization 562 M
Chart THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Pennant Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 20,00  $
Last Close Price 20,06  $
Spread / Highest target -0,30%
Spread / Average Target -0,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,30%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.0.00%562
AMEDISYS, INC.25.10%4 755
ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION25.09%1 295
NICHIIGAKKAN CO., LTD.81.55%1 096
MEDIKALOKA HERMINA PT--.--%819
METLIFECARE LIMITED--.--%663
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group