People Insurance of China : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO PREMIUMS INCOME
0
10/16/2019 | 04:38am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1339)
ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO PREMIUMS INCOME
The aggregate premiums income of The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited (the "Company") as derived from our operating subsidiaries PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited ("PICC P&C"), PICC Health Insurance Company Limited ("PICC Health") and PICC Life Insurance Company Limited ("PICC Life") for the period from 1 January 2019 to 30 September 2019 were RMB331,755 million, RMB18,789 million and RMB86,730 million, respectively.
The classification breakdown of the original premiums income of PICC P&C during the above- mentioned period is as follows:
Unit: in RMB million
Motor vehicle insurance
189,174
Accidental injury and health insurance
50,204
Agricultural insurance
27,217
Liability insurance
21,931
Commercial property insurance
12,136
Credit insurance
18,047
Cargo insurance
3,062
Other P&C insurance
9,984
Total
331,755
1
The classification breakdown of the original premiums income of PICC Health during the above- mentioned period is as follows:
Unit: in RMB million
First-year business of long-term insurance
5,522
Single premiums
458
First-year regular premiums
5,064
Renewal business
2,142
Short-term insurance
11,125
Total
18,789
The classification breakdown of the original premiums income of PICC Life during the above-mentioned period is as follows:
Unit: in RMB million
First-year business of long-term insurance
45,551
Single premiums
28,201
First-year regular premiums
17,350
Renewal business
38,468
Short-term insurance
2,711
Total
86,730
The above information is prepared pursuant to the PRC Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises, investors are advised to take note that the information has not been audited and has not been reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Company.
By Order of the Board
The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited
Miao Jianmin
Chairman
Beijing, the PRC, 16 October 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Miao Jianmin, Mr. Bai Tao, Mr. Xie Yiqun and Mr. Tang Zhigang, the non-executive directors are Mr. Wang Qingjian, Mr. Xiao Xuefeng, Ms. Hua Rixin, Ms. Cheng Yuqin and Mr. Wang Zhibin, and the independent non- executive directors are Mr. Shiu Sin Por, Mr. Ko Wing Man, Mr. Luk Kin Yu, Peter, Mr. Lin Yixiang and Mr. Chen Wuzhao.
PICC - The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Ltd. published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 08:37:08 UTC