People Insurance of China : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO PREMIUMS INCOME

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1339)

ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO PREMIUMS INCOME

The aggregate premiums income of The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited (the "Company") as derived from our operating subsidiaries PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited ("PICC P&C"), PICC Health Insurance Company Limited ("PICC Health") and PICC Life Insurance Company Limited ("PICC Life") for the period from 1 January 2019 to 30 September 2019 were RMB331,755 million, RMB18,789 million and RMB86,730 million, respectively.

The classification breakdown of the original premiums income of PICC P&C during the above- mentioned period is as follows: