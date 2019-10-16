Log in
People Insurance of China : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO PREMIUMS INCOME

0
10/16/2019 | 04:38am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1339)

ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO PREMIUMS INCOME

The aggregate premiums income of The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited (the "Company") as derived from our operating subsidiaries PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited ("PICC P&C"), PICC Health Insurance Company Limited ("PICC Health") and PICC Life Insurance Company Limited ("PICC Life") for the period from 1 January 2019 to 30 September 2019 were RMB331,755 million, RMB18,789 million and RMB86,730 million, respectively.

The classification breakdown of the original premiums income of PICC P&C during the above- mentioned period is as follows:

Unit: in RMB million

Motor vehicle insurance

189,174

Accidental injury and health insurance

50,204

Agricultural insurance

27,217

Liability insurance

21,931

Commercial property insurance

12,136

Credit insurance

18,047

Cargo insurance

3,062

Other P&C insurance

9,984

Total

331,755

1

The classification breakdown of the original premiums income of PICC Health during the above- mentioned period is as follows:

Unit: in RMB million

First-year business of long-term insurance

5,522

Single premiums

458

First-year regular premiums

5,064

Renewal business

2,142

Short-term insurance

11,125

Total

18,789

The classification breakdown of the original premiums income of PICC Life during the above-mentioned period is as follows:

Unit: in RMB million

First-year business of long-term insurance

45,551

Single premiums

28,201

First-year regular premiums

17,350

Renewal business

38,468

Short-term insurance

2,711

Total

86,730

The above information is prepared pursuant to the PRC Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises, investors are advised to take note that the information has not been audited and has not been reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Company.

By Order of the Board

The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited

Miao Jianmin

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC, 16 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Miao Jianmin, Mr. Bai Tao, Mr. Xie Yiqun and Mr. Tang Zhigang, the non-executive directors are Mr. Wang Qingjian, Mr. Xiao Xuefeng, Ms. Hua Rixin, Ms. Cheng Yuqin and Mr. Wang Zhibin, and the independent non- executive directors are Mr. Shiu Sin Por, Mr. Ko Wing Man, Mr. Luk Kin Yu, Peter, Mr. Lin Yixiang and Mr. Chen Wuzhao.

2

Disclaimer

PICC - The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Ltd. published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 08:37:08 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 499 B
EBIT 2019 24 323 M
Net income 2019 20 148 M
Finance 2019 17,1 M
Yield 2019 2,39%
P/E ratio 2019 6,44x
P/E ratio 2020 6,37x
EV / Sales2019 0,26x
EV / Sales2020 0,25x
Capitalization 130 B
Managers
NameTitle
Tao Bai Vice Chairman, President & General Manager
Fan Lin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jian Min Miao Chairman
Hou Jie Zhou Chief Financial Officer & Accountant
Jun Zhao Chief Information Technology Officer & GM-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE PEOPLE'S INSURANCE COMPANY (GROUP) OF CHINA LIMITED4.49%18 379
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION25.49%43 827
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES19.67%37 316
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.9.58%36 800
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION30.98%35 576
PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED21.22%27 533
