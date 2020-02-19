Log in
People Insurance of China : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO PREMIUMS INCOME

02/19/2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1339)

ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO PREMIUMS INCOME

The aggregate premiums income of The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited (the "Company") as derived from our operating subsidiaries PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited"PICC P&C", PICC Health Insurance Company Limited"PICC Health"and PICC Life Insurance Company Limited"PICC Life"for the period from 1 January 2020 to 31 January 2020 were RMB52,507 million, RMB4,888 million and RMB34,462 million, respectively.

The classification breakdown of the original premiums income of PICC P&C during the above- mentioned period is as follows:

Unit: in RMB million

Motor vehicle insurance

27,188

Accidental injury and health insurance

11,545

Agricultural insurance

3,403

Liability insurance

3,561

Commercial property insurance

2,482

Credit insurance

1,653

Cargo insurance

395

Other P&C insurance

2,280

Total

52,507

The classification breakdown of the original premiums income of PICC Health during the above- mentioned period is as follows:

Unit: in RMB million

First-year business of long-term insurance

1,486

Single premiums

542

First-year regular premiums

944

Renewal business

902

Short-term insurance

2,500

Total

4,888

The classification breakdown of the original premiums income of PICC Life during the above- mentioned period is as follows:

Unit: in RMB million

First-year business of long-term insurance

20,466

Single premiums

11,549

First-year regular premiums

8,917

Renewal business

13,596

Short-term insurance

400

Total

34,462

The above information is prepared pursuant to the PRC Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises, investors are advised to take note that the information has not been audited and has not been reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Company.

By Order of the Board

The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited

Miao Jianmin

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC, 19 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Miao Jianmin and Mr. Xie Yiqun, the non-executive directors are Mr. Wang Qingjian, Mr. Xiao Xuefeng, Ms. Hua Rixin, Ms. Cheng Yuqin and Mr. Wang Zhibin, and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Shiu Sin Por, Mr. Ko Wing Man, Mr. Luk Kin Yu, Peter, Mr. Lin Yixiang and Mr. Chen Wuzhao.

Disclaimer

PICC - The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Ltd. published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 08:32:10 UTC
