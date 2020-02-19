People Insurance of China : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO PREMIUMS INCOME

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1339)

ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO PREMIUMS INCOME

The aggregate premiums income of The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited (the "Company") as derived from our operating subsidiaries PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited（"PICC P&C"）, PICC Health Insurance Company Limited（"PICC Health"）and PICC Life Insurance Company Limited（"PICC Life"）for the period from 1 January 2020 to 31 January 2020 were RMB52,507 million, RMB4,888 million and RMB34,462 million, respectively.

The classification breakdown of the original premiums income of PICC P&C during the above- mentioned period is as follows: