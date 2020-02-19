People Insurance of China : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO PREMIUMS INCOME
02/19/2020 | 03:35am EST
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1339)
ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO PREMIUMS INCOME
The aggregate premiums income of The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited (the "Company") as derived from our operating subsidiaries PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited（"PICC P&C"）, PICC Health Insurance Company Limited（"PICC Health"）and PICC Life Insurance Company Limited（"PICC Life"）for the period from 1 January 2020 to 31 January 2020 were RMB52,507 million, RMB4,888 million and RMB34,462 million, respectively.
The classification breakdown of the original premiums income of PICC P&C during the above- mentioned period is as follows:
Unit: in RMB million
Motor vehicle insurance
27,188
Accidental injury and health insurance
11,545
Agricultural insurance
3,403
Liability insurance
3,561
Commercial property insurance
2,482
Credit insurance
1,653
Cargo insurance
395
Other P&C insurance
2,280
Total
52,507
The classification breakdown of the original premiums income of PICC Health during the above- mentioned period is as follows:
Unit: in RMB million
First-year business of long-term insurance
1,486
Single premiums
542
First-year regular premiums
944
Renewal business
902
Short-term insurance
2,500
Total
4,888
The classification breakdown of the original premiums income of PICC Life during the above- mentioned period is as follows:
Unit: in RMB million
First-year business of long-term insurance
20,466
Single premiums
11,549
First-year regular premiums
8,917
Renewal business
13,596
Short-term insurance
400
Total
34,462
The above information is prepared pursuant to the PRC Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises, investors are advised to take note that the information has not been audited and has not been reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Company.
By Order of the Board
The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited
Miao Jianmin
Chairman
Beijing, the PRC, 19 February 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Miao Jianmin and Mr. Xie Yiqun, the non-executive directors are Mr. Wang Qingjian, Mr. Xiao Xuefeng, Ms. Hua Rixin, Ms. Cheng Yuqin and Mr. Wang Zhibin, and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Shiu Sin Por, Mr. Ko Wing Man, Mr. Luk Kin Yu, Peter, Mr. Lin Yixiang and Mr. Chen Wuzhao.
