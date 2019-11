People's Insurance Co. (Group) of China Ltd. (601319.SH) said about a tenth of its shares will be freely traded from Monday. "China Life Insurance: 10% of Company Shares to Be Lifted From Lock-In Period on Friday," at 0124 GMT, misstated the name of the company in the headline, first, second and fourth paragraphs. The error also occurred in a headline at 0105 GMT. It was People's Insurance Co. (Group) of China Ltd. (601319.SH), not China Life Insurance.