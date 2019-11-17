People Insurance of China : PICC Group A-Shares Fall 9.7% After Lifting of Lock-In Period

By Martin Mou



Shares of People's Insurance Co. (Group) of China Ltd. (601319.SH), commonly known as PICC Group, tumbled Monday after about one-tenth of its shares were lifted from a one-year lock-in restriction on Friday.

A-shares in PICC Group fell 9.7% to CNY7.18 (US$1.02) midday, nearing the daily maximum fluctuation limit of 10%, as a total of 4.59 billion shares became exchangeable as a common stock on the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Monday.

A total of eight investors including China's National Council for Social Security Fund, Chinese insurance companies and banks had subscribed to the restricted shares when PICC launched an initial public offering in Shanghai last November.

The insurer's H-shares listed in Hong Kong were last up 0.3% at HK$3.21 (US$0.41).

