People Operator : Cancellation - People's Operator Plc (The)

03/01/2019 7:00am
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF ADMISSION TO TRADING ON AIM - XLON
Pursuant to AIM Rule 41 the following securities have been cancelled from trading on AIM with effect from the time and date of this notice.
PEOPLE'S OPERATOR PLC (THE)
213800BOVWJYMA6RBV07
ORDINARY SHARES OF GBP0.0001 EACH FULLY PAID
(BSJWQH1)(GB00BSJWQH14)
PEOS OPER/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001
