People Operator : Cancellation - People's Operator Plc (The)

NOTICE

03/01/2019 7:00am

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF ADMISSION TO TRADING ON AIM - XLON

Pursuant to AIM Rule 41 the following securities have been cancelled from trading on AIM with effect from the time and date of this notice.

PEOPLE'S OPERATOR PLC (THE) 213800BOVWJYMA6RBV07

ORDINARY SHARES OF GBP0.0001 EACH FULLY PAID (BSJWQH1)(GB00BSJWQH14) PEOS OPER/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001

If you have any queries or require further information, please contact London Stock Exchange on +44 207 797 4154.