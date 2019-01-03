Log in
THE PEOPLE'S OPERATOR PLC (TPOP)
06/29 05:35:13 pm
0.005 GBp   -50.00%
People Operator : Cancellation - People's Operator Plc (The)

01/03/2019 | 08:11am CET

NOTICE

03/01/2019 7:00am

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF ADMISSION TO TRADING ON AIM - XLON

Pursuant to AIM Rule 41 the following securities have been cancelled from trading on AIM with effect from the time and date of this notice.

PEOPLE'S OPERATOR PLC (THE)

213800BOVWJYMA6RBV07

ORDINARY SHARES OF GBP0.0001 EACH FULLY PAID

(BSJWQH1)(GB00BSJWQH14)

PEOS OPER/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001

If you have any queries or require further information, please contact London Stock Exchange on +44 207 797 4154.

Disclaimer

People's Operator plc published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 07:08:02 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Sam Tillotson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael John Butler Non-Executive Chairman
Anne Klass Zwart Finance Director
Juliet Rosenfeld Non-Executive Director
Julia Elizabeth Simpson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE PEOPLE'S OPERATOR PLC0.00%0
AT&T0.00%207 714
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-1.41%197 742
NTT DOCOMO INC0.00%85 671
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP0.00%73 657
KDDI CORP0.00%60 865
