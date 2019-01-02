People Operator : Notice of Intention to Appoint an Administrator

The People's Operator plc

('TPO', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Notice of Intention to Appoint an Administrator

On 31 December 2018 the Board resolved to file notice of intention to appoint administrators to the Company and the notice was filed on 2 January 2019. Unless circumstances change, and in accordance with statutory requirements, the Board intends to appoint administrators within 10 business days.

The Directors remain in discussions with potentially interested parties with a view to protecting the position of creditors. There can be no guarantee however that such discussions will conclude satisfactorily.

As previously announced, trading in the Company's shares on AIM will be cancelled at 7.00 a.m. on 3 January 2019.

Further announcements will be made as appropriate.

The information communicated in this announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.