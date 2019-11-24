Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  The Place Holdings Limited    EUCN   SG1Q02920318

THE PLACE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(EUCN)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

China plans stronger protections for intellectual property rights

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/24/2019 | 07:20am EST

China said on Sunday it would seek to improve protections for intellectual property rights, including raising the upper limits for compensation for rights infringements.

An opinion document released by the State Council and Communist Party's Central Office on Sunday evening called for a strengthening of protections through both the civil and criminal justice systems and an effective enforcement of penalties.

The upper limits on legal compensation should be raised substantially, it said.

The document said that by 2022, China should be making progress in issues that have affected intellectual property rights enforcement, such as low compensation, high costs, and the difficulty of proof. By 2025, there should be a better system of protection in place.

By Alexandra Harney

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE PLACE HOLDINGS LIMITED
11/23How Facebook's Embed in the Trump Campaign Helped the President Win
DJ
11/22ARAMCO IPO : It's a thanks, but no thanks from Malaysia's Petronas
RE
11/22Utilities Flat On Mixed Trade Signals -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
11/22Georgia Power Says Final Containment Ring Placed at Vogtle Unit Nuclear Proje..
DJ
11/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11/22Norway set to make airlines use biofuel
RE
11/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Technical analysis trends THE PLACE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Xian Yong Fan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Zeng He Ji Chairman
Tin Seah Kam Chief Operating Officer
Kwong Wah Er Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Quan Sun Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE PLACE HOLDINGS LIMITED-35.48%86
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%262 043
INTEL CORPORATION22.76%250 604
NVIDIA CORPORATION57.97%129 065
BROADCOM INC.23.85%124 920
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS23.82%109 378
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group