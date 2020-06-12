Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  The Place Holdings Limited    E27   SG1Q02920318

THE PLACE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(E27)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EU says UK looking for fresh momentum in troubled Brexit trade talks

06/12/2020 | 06:45am EDT
FILE PHOTO: British PM May meets German Chancellor Merkel to discuss Brexit in Berlin

By Jan Strupczewski

The EU's executive said on Friday it was reassured that London was keen to step up the momentum of talks to implement the Withdrawal Agreement divorce deal agreed with Britain last year, but it warned that the window of opportunity was closing fast.

The European Commission's comments came ahead of a video-conference scheduled for Monday between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the presidents of the European Union's three main institutions to take stock of the Brexit negotiations.

"The window of opportunity to put in place the operational measures needed to ensure that the protocol can function as intended on the first of January 2021 is rapidly closing," European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said.

"We need to move from aspiration to operation and fast," he told a news conference after talks with British Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove.

Britain left the EU in January. Their relationship is now governed by a transition arrangement that keeps previous rules in place while they negotiate new terms.

Sefcovic said Gove told him that London had no intention of extending the transition period beyond the end of this year, a prospect some fear may lead to a no-deal hard exit that could compound the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

London and Brussels remain far apart on the issues of fair competition guarantees and the governance of their new relationship, as well as on fishing rights. In talks last week, negotiators made very little progress towards a free trade pact, but they did agree to intensify negotiations.

Sefcovic said he was hopeful that Monday's meeting between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Johnson along with the European Parliament and European Council presidents would lead to "fresh momentum on the UK side".

"I believe that the set of activities we discussed today ... should provide us with adequate, also political, space to move into positive developments over the summer, because we know autumn is around the corner and January 1 is not far from that."

(Writing by John Chalmers; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Financials
Sales 2019 2,29 M 1,65 M 1,65 M
Net income 2019 0,08 M 0,06 M 0,06 M
Net cash 2019 61,5 M 44,3 M 44,3 M
P/E ratio 2019 1 385x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 76,4 M 55,1 M 55,0 M
EV / Sales 2018 51,4x
EV / Sales 2019 19,3x
Nbr of Employees 725
Free-Float 9,58%
Chart THE PLACE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Place Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE PLACE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Xian Yong Fan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Zeng He Ji Chairman
Kwong Wah Er Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Quan Sun Non-Executive Director
Fook Ai Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE PLACE HOLDINGS LIMITED-27.78%55
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-32.79%11 668
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-16.93%10 624
WPP GROUP-41.32%9 698
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-28.47%7 761
DENTSU GROUP INC.-23.31%7 438
