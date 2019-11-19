Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  The Place Holdings Limited    EUCN   SG1Q02920318

THE PLACE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(EUCN)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New York Fed's Williams Stresses Flexible Approach to Setting Interest Rates -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 11:52am EST

By Nick Timiraos

WASHINGTON -- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said the central bank isn't committed to any particular policy path in the months ahead, even though he and his colleagues are comfortable right now with keeping rates steady after cutting them three times this year.

"The economy is in a very good place," Mr. Williams said at a meeting of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, a brokerage-industry trade group, on Tuesday in Washington. "I think we have monetary policy in the right place. The key thing is we're not locked into any specific decision" at policy meetings in the months ahead.

Mr. Williams is vice chairman of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee. It met at the end of October and cut its short-term benchmark rate for the third time since July to a range between 1.50% and 1.75%. Officials have lowered rates to cushion the economy against the risks of a sharp slowdown from decelerating global growth and a drop in business investment amplified by the U.S.-China trade war.

Most of his colleagues, including Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in congressional testimony last week, have said the Fed can hold steady for now, indicating the central bank is likely to leave its policy rate unchanged at the final meeting of the year, on Dec. 10-11.

But Mr. Williams's remarks, during a moderated discussion on stage and then to reporters afterward, underscored that a wait-and-see stance doesn't mean the Fed is permanently on hold. Fed officials have said they would consider cutting rates again if there was a "material reassessment" of their current outlook for moderate growth and a strong labor market.

Mr. Williams told reporters that the central bank shouldn't overreact to individual data points and should instead examine how the economy is likely to perform over the next year or two. Most Fed officials think the U.S. economy's long-run growth rate is around 2%, or slightly below.

"Are these global factors or other things causing the economy to slow more than expected, and slow below trend growth on an ongoing basis? That would be an argument for somewhat more accommodation," said Mr. Williams. "Similarly, if inflation were to move in the wrong direction on a sustained basis, then that would be an argument to consider more accommodation."

Using a measure that excludes volatile food and energy prices, inflation on a 12-month basis has been running at around 1.7% in recent months, according to the Fed's preferred gauge. The central bank's goal is 2%.

Mr. Williams didn't identify any scenarios that would lead the Fed to raise rates in the near term. "I'm definitely watching more for some of the downside kind of risks in the outlook now," he said.

Mr. Williams stressed the importance of the Fed's flexibility this year. After raising its benchmark four times last year to guard against undesirable levels of inflation or financial bubbles, the Fed scrapped plans early this year to keep lifting rates. It then lowered rates beginning in July.

"We've proved this year that when the economic facts changed, we change our views on the economy and" interest-rate policy, Mr. Williams said.

Write to Nick Timiraos at nick.timiraos@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE PLACE HOLDINGS LIMITED
11:52aNew York Fed's Williams Stresses Flexible Approach to Setting Interest Rates ..
DJ
11:12aNY FED'S WILLIAMS : Financial regulations may have created inefficiencies
RE
11:12aFED'S WILLIAMS : Risks to U.S. economy still to the downside
RE
09:51aNew York Fed's Williams Stresses Flexible Approach to Setting Interest Rates
DJ
07:10aSustainable investors face squeeze as larger firms move in
RE
06:54aSweden's Saab says UAE plans to buy two new surveillance aircraft
RE
11/18EU reaches deal on 2020 budget, boosts funds for climate change, EU borders
RE
2017PLACE : Second Quarter and/ or Half Yearly Results
PU
2017PLACE : Quarterly Update Pursuant to Rule 1313(2) of the Listing Man ...
PU
2017EUCON : Change - Change in Issuer Name
PU
More news
Technical analysis trends THE PLACE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Xian Yong Fan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Zeng He Ji Chairman
Tin Seah Kam Chief Operating Officer
Kwong Wah Er Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Quan Sun Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE PLACE HOLDINGS LIMITED-35.48%86
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%264 353
INTEL CORPORATION24.12%253 388
NVIDIA CORPORATION59.01%129 915
BROADCOM INC.22.33%123 392
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS24.75%110 201
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group