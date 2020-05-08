Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Providence Service Corporation    PRSC

THE PROVIDENCE SERVICE CORPORATION

(PRSC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LogistiCare Delivers Food to Bayonne Residents in Need

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 10:01am EDT

Bayonne, N.J., May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Together, the Community FoodBank of New Jersey and LogistiCare, the nation’s largest non-emergency medical transportation company and the contracted transportation vendor for New Jersey Medicaid participants, is using its temporary, excess capacity to deliver food to residents of Bayonne at a time it is needed most.   

The food delivery program which started on April 30, utilizes the services of LogistiCare’s transportation provider, Active Transport, to deliver food to food insecure members of the community, who would have previously relied on public transportation to go to the store or to find other food sources. Food has been delivered to nearly 200 families who are identified as recipients through their local food pantries based on need.  

“The COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult for Bayonne residents to secure essential items,” said Assemblyman Nicholas Chiaravalloti of the 31st Legislative District which covers all of Bayonne. “With the help of the Community FoodBank of New Jersey and LogistiCare, Bayonne residents can now feel more at ease knowing they will have food delivered safely to their homes.”

“The support given to the City of Bayonne by the Community FoodBank of New Jersey and LogistiCare is overwhelming,” said Bayonne City Council President Sharon Ashe-Nadrowski. “The word of the day is cooperation. The resources connected by Assemblyman Chiaravalloti shows the community that good things happen when government officials work together. I am honored to have taken the lead to coordinate this effort on the city side.”

“The process to apply for food delivery is quite simple,” said Lori Bonderowitz, Senior Vice President of New Jersey Client Services for LogistiCare. “Bayonne residents register with us for the delivery service, the Community FoodBank of New Jersey provides the food packages, and we use our pre-existing resources to create routes, pick up food, and complete the delivery. There is nothing more rewarding for us than to be able to help those who need it most,” Bonderowitz added.

LogistiCare’s on-going relationship with the State of New Jersey and its new relationships with food banks, municipalities, nonprofits and government entities, represents the company’s ability to adjust to meet the needs of the state’s most vulnerable residents during this critical time.

About the Community FoodBank of New Jersey

The Community FoodBank of New Jersey (CFBNJ), a member of Feeding America®, has been delivering food, help and hope across the state for 45 years. Last year, CFBNJ provided nutritious food for over 50 million meals through its network of more than 1,000 community partners including pantries, soup kitchens, emergency shelters, mobile pantries, and child and senior feeding programs. For our hungry neighbors, the Community FoodBank of New Jersey is the powerful agent of change that fills the emptiness caused by hunger and provides resources that are essential to earning a sustainable living. For more information about the Community FoodBank of New Jersey visit www.cfbnj.org.

About Providence Service Corporation and LogistiCare

LogistiCare, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Providence Service Corporation, is the nation’s largest manager of non-emergency medical transportation (“NEMT”) programs for state government agencies and managed care organizations. LogistiCare’s services include NEMT ride management, call center management, transportation provider network development and credentialing, and vendor administration.

LogistiCare is focused on providing access to convenient, cost-effective, safe and reliable transportation. LogistiCare delivers tech-enabled solutions that provide enhanced functionality, stronger network performance, streamlined workflow processes, and higher overall system efficiency. Annually LogistiCare manages over 63 million trips for more than 24 million eligible riders in 50 states and the District of Columbia. For more information about LogistiCare visiwww.logisticare.com. 

Liz Thomas
Thomas Boyd Communications
609.923.9946
liz@thomasboyd.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE PROVIDENCE SERVICE COR
10:01aLogistiCare Delivers Food to Bayonne Residents in Need
GL
05/07PROVIDENCE SERVICE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/07PROVIDENCE SERVICE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
05/07PROVIDENCE SERVICE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-..
AQ
05/07PROVIDENCE SERVICE CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion..
AQ
05/07THE PROVIDENCE SERVICE CORPORATION : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Result..
AQ
05/07LogistiCare Announces Acquisition of National MedTrans
GL
04/30Providence to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference..
GL
04/28PROVIDENCE SERVICE CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04/23MCFOODS and LogistiCare partner to make food deliveries to residents in need
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 562 M
EBIT 2020 46,4 M
Net income 2020 24,6 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 31,5x
P/E ratio 2021 18,3x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,49x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,47x
Capitalization 769 M
Chart THE PROVIDENCE SERVICE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
The Providence Service Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE PROVIDENCE SERVICE COR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 78,00  $
Last Close Price 59,52  $
Spread / Highest target 31,0%
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel E. Greenleaf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher Scott Shackelton Chairman
Kevin M. Dotts Chief Financial Officer
Richard A. Kerley Independent Director
Leslie V. Norwalk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE PROVIDENCE SERVICE CORPORATION0.57%768
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-17.28%80 321
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-30.63%34 619
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA7.64%22 407
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-5.31%15 553
PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED0.00%14 733
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group