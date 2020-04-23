Log in
THE PROVIDENCE SERVICE CORPORATION

THE PROVIDENCE SERVICE CORPORATION

(PRSC)
  Report
News 
News

MCFOODS and LogistiCare partner to make food deliveries to residents in need

04/23/2020 | 10:01am EDT

Atlanta, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex County’s food distribution center MCFOODS, through its partnership with LogistiCare, the nation’s largest non-emergency medical transportation company and the contracted transportation vendor for New Jersey Medicaid participants, is providing food to those who need it most during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

A new home food delivery program, using transport from LogistiCare, is now available to serve local food pantries, food insecure members of the community, and those who would have previously relied on public transportation to get to the store or other food sources. Within the first week of the program, food was delivered to nearly 200 residents. Residents are nominated for this program through their local food pantries based on need.  

“The COVID-19 pandemic has cut many people off from essentials, but Middlesex County, MCFOODS, and LogistiCare are working to ensure that our residents will still get the food they need,” said Middlesex County Freeholder Director Ronald G. Rios. “I applaud MCFOODS and LogistiCare for their coordinated efforts and dedication to service and safety. This is a wonderful example of how we can all work together in these challenging times.” 

“LogistiCare reached out to MCFOODS to discuss how we could help to provide transportation to those in need during this crisis” said Lori Bonderowitz, Senior Vice President of New Jersey Client Services for LogistiCare. “People register with us for delivery service, MCFOODS provides the food packages, and we use our pre-existing resources to create routes, pick up food, and deliver.  There is nothing more rewarding for us than to help those who need it.”

LogistiCare’s partnership with New Jersey is one of several examples of how LogistiCare is supporting the country’s most vulnerable members during the pandemic.

About MCFOODS

Beginning in the closet of a park police building in Roosevelt Park in Edison in 1994, MCFOODS has since expanded into a 5,000 square foot warehouse in East Brunswick. MCFOODS provides nonperishable foods and necessities to our network of over 120 partner organizations throughout the 25 towns in Middlesex County to ensure that all residents always have access to nutritionally adequate food and necessities. In the early years, MCFOODS received and distributed 92,000 pounds of nonperishable foods and necessities to about 30 partner agencies. In 2019, MCFOODS received and distributed over 2.2 million pounds of food including fresh produce, dairy, and meat products to over 130 partners. A database of agencies that can provide emergency food can be found at this link.   

About Providence Service Corporation and LogistiCare

LogistiCare, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Providence Service Corporation, is the nation’s largest manager of non-emergency medical transportation (“NEMT”) programs for state government agencies and managed care organizations. LogistiCare’s services include NEMT ride management, call center management, transportation provider network development and credentialing, and vendor administration.

LogistiCare is focused on providing access to convenient, cost-effective, safe and reliable transportation. LogistiCare delivers tech-enabled solutions that provide enhanced functionality, stronger network performance, streamlined workflow processes, and higher overall system efficiency. Annually LogistiCare manages over 63 million trips for more than 24 million eligible riders in 50 states and the District of Columbia. For more information about LogistiCare visit www.logisticare.com. 

 

For more information and resources on COVID-19, please visit Middlesexcountynj.gov/covid19.

 

Kathryn Stalmack
LogistiCare
4048885800
Kathryn.Stalmack@logisticare.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
