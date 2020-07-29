Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Providence Service Corporation    PRSC

THE PROVIDENCE SERVICE CORPORATION

(PRSC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Providence Service : to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, August 6, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/29/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

The Providence Service Corporation (“Providence” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PRSC), the nation’s largest provider of non-emergency medical transportation programs and holder of a minority interest in Matrix Medical Network, today announced that the Company is scheduled to report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 on Thursday, August 6, 2020 before the market opens.

Providence will host a conference call on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. The conference call dial-in number for domestic callers is (877) 423-9820, and international callers should dial (201) 493-6749.

Interested parties may also access the live webcast via the Company’s website at:
http://investor.prscholdings.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events.

A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website approximately one hour after the call concludes.

About Providence

The Providence Service Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary LogistiCare Solutions, LLC, is the nation's largest manager of non-emergency medical transportation programs for state governments and managed care organizations. Its range of services includes call center management, network credentialing, vendor payment management and non-emergency medical transport management. The Company also holds a minority interest in Matrix Medical Network which provides a broad array of assessment and care management services to individuals that improve health outcomes and health plan financial performance. For more information, please visit prscholdings.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur THE PROVIDENCE SERVICE COR
04:31pPROVIDENCE SERVICE : to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Co..
BU
07/23LogistiCare Partners with Philabundance and The Liberti Church Network to Del..
GL
07/21PROVIDENCE SERVICE : LogistiCare Launches Partnership with Miami-Dade County Pub..
AQ
07/07PROVIDENCE SERVICE : to Present at the 20th Annual CJS Securities New Ideas Summ..
BU
06/26PROVIDENCE SERVICE : LogistiCare Partners with Atlantic City-Based Non-Profit Or..
AQ
06/17PROVIDENCE SERVICE CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (f..
AQ
06/08PROVIDENCE SERVICE CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Even..
AQ
06/08Providence Announces Strategic Conversion Agreement with Holder of Majority o..
GL
06/03PROVIDENCE SERVICE CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Stat..
AQ
06/03Providence Service Corporation Declares Cash Dividend on Convertible Preferre..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 599 M - -
Net income 2020 43,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 25,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 112 M 1 112 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,70x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 3 800
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart THE PROVIDENCE SERVICE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
The Providence Service Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE PROVIDENCE SERVICE COR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 96,00 $
Last Close Price 80,69 $
Spread / Highest target 25,2%
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel E. Greenleaf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher Scott Shackelton Chairman
Kenneth W. Wilson Chief Operating Officer
Kevin M. Dotts Chief Financial Officer
Richard A. Kerley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE PROVIDENCE SERVICE CORPORATION37.92%1 112
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-14.83%82 700
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-16.14%41 851
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA16.53%26 375
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS16.18%19 123
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS15.61%16 581
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group