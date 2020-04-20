Rank : Casino operator Rank furloughs nearly 90% of UK staff

The company said about 7,000 of its 7,600 workers had been furloughed and would receive 80% of their salary under the government's job retention scheme, while its directors also volunteered a 20% cut to pay.

Rank, whose like-for-like net gaming revenue fell 4% for the third quarter, forecast annual underlying operating profit between 48 million pounds and 58 million pounds, assuming its venues remain closed for the rest of the financial year.

