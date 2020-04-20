Log in
Rank : Casino operator Rank furloughs nearly 90% of UK staff

04/20/2020 | 02:36am EDT

Casino and gaming operator Rank Group Plc said on Monday it had furloughed nearly 90% of its workforce in the UK as its venues remain closed due to coronavirus-led lockdowns.

The company said about 7,000 of its 7,600 workers had been furloughed and would receive 80% of their salary under the government's job retention scheme, while its directors also volunteered a 20% cut to pay.

Rank, whose like-for-like net gaming revenue fell 4% for the third quarter, forecast annual underlying operating profit between 48 million pounds and 58 million pounds, assuming its venues remain closed for the rest of the financial year.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

