RealReal : Second Quarter 2020 Investor Presentation
0
08/07/2020 | 08:54am EDT
Investor Presentation
August 2020
Safe Harbor
This presentation contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, the future performance of The RealReal that are based on the company's current expectations, forecasts and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "intend," "potential," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future operating results, including the amounts of our operating expense and capital expenditure investments or reductions and our strategies, plans, commitments, objectives and goals, in particular in the context of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent social unrest. Actual results could differ materially from those predicted or implied and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Other factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent social unrest on our operations and business environment, any failure to generate a supply of consigned goods, pricing pressure on the consignment market resulting from discounting in the market for new goods, failure to efficiently and effectively operate our merchandising and fulfillment operations and other reasons.
More information about factors that could affect the company's operating results is included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by visiting the company's Investor Relations website at https://investor.therealreal.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to the company on the date hereof. The company assumes no obligation to update such statements.
In addition to financial information presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures adjusted EBITDA, Contribution Margin and Contribution Profit. These non-GAAP measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of other GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included at the end of this presentation.
This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation also contain statistical data, estimates and forecasts that are based on independent industry publications or other publicly available information, as well as other information based on our internal sources. This information involves many assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such information. We have not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in the industry publications and other publicly available information. Accordingly, we make no representations as to the accuracy or completeness of that information nor do we undertake to update such information after the date of this presentation.
1
Q2 Highlights
Q2 Negatively Impacted by COVID-19, Trends Improving Since May
GMV of $182.8 million, down 20% Y/Y; exited Q2 with June GMV down 8% Y/Y
Earlier than expected GMV recovery prompted us to begin reinvesting in growth
Supply trends improved each month in Q2
82.3% of GMV from repeat buyers
Revenue of $57.4 million, down 21% Y/Y; Direct revenue of $10.5 million, down 13% Y/Y
Gross Profit of $35.8 million, down 22% Y/Y
Raised $143.3 million in net proceeds through a convertible note offering
Well capitalized with $410.3 million in cash, short term investments and cash equivalents
3
COVID-19 Safety Response
Health and safety of our team, consignors and buyers is paramount
•
•
•
•
•
•
Replacing in-person White Glove consignment appointments with virtual appointments and temporarily closing our stores and Luxury Consignment Offices (LCOs) for the majority of Q2, though all stores and LCOs are open now;
Implementing Health and Temperature Screening upon entry at all locations and social distancing of six feet minimum between people onsite, with signage and markets throughout all locations to direct traffic and spacing;
Cleaning and sanitizing throughout the day and weekly deep cleanings;
Requiring masks at all locations for employees, customers and guests, and providing personal protective equipment, including masks to employees and visitors upon entry at all locations;
Designating and training Safety Committee Members to conduct social distancing, PPE and general COVID safety checks throughout business hours;
Establishing a separate Emergency Sick Leave program to help ensure employees who are sick, are required to quarantine or have been exposed to COVID and are staying home; and
Providing a transportation allowance for private transportation to work in Q2
4
Early Signs of GMV Recovery
Positive Business Trends Enabled Earlier Reinvestment in Growth than Previously Expected
Q2 AND JULY TRENDS
Supply Units
Supply Processing Capacity
Demand
Declined 29% y/y in Q2 with gradual improvement each month; June down 15%; July +3%
NYC recovering; declined 49% y/y in Q2, 35% in June and 1% in July
Excluding NYC and LA, declined 20% y/y in Q2, declined 5% in June and +8% in July
Operating capacity limits in early Q2 loosened; no longer a constraint to growth
Recalled a substantial portion of furloughed employees
Supply processing also benefitting from automation investments
Strong sell-through throughout COVID
Resumed marketing investments in May and June, approaching pre-COVID levels
Trust: We Authenticate Every Item on Our Marketplace
150+
Highly trained brand
authenticators,
gemologists, horologists
and art curators (1)
Note: As of December 31, 2019.
22
Our Single-SKU Inventory Management is Both Unique and Very Complex
Buyers Become Consignors
SUPPLY SIDE
CONSIGNORS
WHITE GLOVE SERVICES
Direct Ship
B2B Vendors
FACILITIES
DEMAND SIDE
Pick, Pack & Ship
Virtual Consultations
Online Purchases
Pick, Pack & Ship
highly trained brand
In-home
authenticators, gemologists,
In-store Purchases
Transfer for
horologists and art curators(1)
LCO
LCOs
Authentication
Transfer for
BUYERS
In-store
Stores
Authentication
Store Merchandising
In-store & Online Order Fulfillment
Consignors Become Buyers
Note: Luxury Consignment Office (LCO).
As of December 31, 2019.
23
Why The RealReal's Model, Data & Technology Wins
TRR SITS AT THE CENTER OF THE
CIRCULAR ECONOMY
of global luxury goods market
of luxury customers prefer
represented by Generations Y
brands that are socially
and Z by 2025(1)
responsible(2)
metric tons of
Carbon neutral
by
carbon saved
since inception(3)
of TRR consignors cite
environmental impact or extending
the lifecycle of luxury as key motivators for consigning(3)
of buyers said that they
of personal luxury goods
purchase more expensive
market represented by the
luxury items than they would
online channel by 2025(1)
have bought without a resale
market(4)
COVETED DEMOGRAPHIC
HENRYs are the new luxury buyers(5)
US HENRY households
US ultra-affluent households
of TRR consignors
of TRR buyers
have annual income of
have annual income of
>$100,000(6)
>$100,000(6)
of TRR consignors are
of TRR buyers are
under 45 years old(6)
under 45 years old(6)
SCALED MARKETPLACE
END-TO-END SERVICE
Rapid sales velocity
Optimal pricing
High commissions
item sales
TRUST
since inception
Value
Luxury service
Curated, exclusive selection
DATA & PERSONALIZATION
DRIVE SATISFACTION
Hermès
Togo Birkin 35
$7,700.00
Color: Gold
Size: 45cm
Material: Togo
Hardware: Gold
Lock/Key: Included
Box: Included
Handle Drop: 5.5"
Height: 10.5"
Width: 14"
Depth: 7.5"
Hermes
Togo Birkin 35
$7,700.00
(1)
Bain Altagamma Luxury Goods Worldwide Market Study, May 2020.
(5)
Millennial HENRYs (High Earner Not Rich Yet) occupy the space between the middle-income
(2)
Bain Altagamma Worldwide Luxury Market Monitor, November 2019.
consumers ($50,000-$99,000) and the ultra-affluent elites (+$250,000), Forbes, May 2020.
(3)
According to The RealReal customer survey results as of March 31, 2020.
(6)
As of December 31, 2019.
(4)
BCG Why Luxury Brands Should Celebrate the Preowned Boom.
24
Long Term Financial Profile
Strong & sustainable growth
Significant operating leverage
Substantial liquidity
25
Strong Revenue Growth Driven By GMV Growth and Take Rate
($ in millions)
$1,008
$711
$492
36.3%
35.5%
33.7%
$318
$138
$214
2017
2018
2019
Total revenue
GMV
Take Rate
2019 GROWTH
42%
49%
26
GMV Growth Driven By Order Growth and Higher AOV
Average order value (AOV)Number of orders
2019 Growth
(Thousands)
2019 Growth
2%
$455
39%
2,218
$446
$438
1,595
1,123
2017
2018
2019
2017
2018
2019
27
Top Line Leverage
Leverage drivers
$438$446
$455
36.3%
35.5%
33.7%
$92(1)
(1)
$86
$78 (1)
201720182019
AOV
Driven by higher average
price of items sold and
greater number of items per
order
201720182019
Take Rate
Up 80bps Y/Y in 2019 Driven
by Take Rate changes
2017
2018
2019
Gross Profit
Per Order
Up 7% Y/Y in 2019;
Increases due to
improvements in Take Rate, AOV, and shipping leverage
Calculated by dividing Gross Profit by the number of orders for the applicable quarter.
28
Operating Leverage
Operating Expenses (% of Revenue)
49.1%
42.7%
45.0%
32.0%
34.8%
33.7% (1)
26.7%
29.8%
19.7%
15.0%
2017
2018
2019
2017
2018
2019
2019 Adj.
2017
2018
2019
Marketing
SG&A
Ops & Tech
'19 leverage driven by
'19 deleverage driven by
'19 leverage driven by
healthy retention trends and
investments in public company
automation, improved
a ~20% Y/Y decline in BAC;
costs, headcount and a $3.2
outbound efficiencies and fixed
~500bps Y/Y leverage in
million donation to establish the
expense leverage; ~400bps
2019
TRR Foundation
Y/Y leverage in 2019
Note:
Buyer Acquisition Cost or BAC for a given period is comprised of our total advertising spend divided by the number of buyers acquired in that period.
(1)
Excluding the $3.2 million donation to establish The RealReal Foundation and $0.3 million in abandoned offering costs, SG&A as a percent of revenue was 33.7% in 2019
29
Capital Efficient Marketplace Model
GMV, Total Revenue and Inventory
($ in millions)
$1,008
$711
$492
$318
$214
$138
$7
$10
$24
2017
2018
2019
GMV
Total Revenue
Inventory
30
Driving Toward Profitability
Gross Profit per Order
$86$92
Drivers of operating leverage
20182019
Contribution margin(1)
13.8%
6.7%
20182019
Adjusted EBITDA (% of Revenue)(2)
(27.6%)
(23.0%)
(32.2%)
2017
2018
2019
Revenue
Drivers
Gross Margin
Drivers
Variable
Expense
Leverage
Fixed Expense
Leverage
Strong Retention
Consignment
AOV
Take Rate
Shipping
Consignment
Direct Sales Mix
Expense
Take Rate
Marketing
Ops & Tech
SG&A
Improving BAC
Process automation
Sales team productivity
Ops & Tech
SG&A
Marketing
Rent and headcount
Headcount and public
Headcount
company expenses
Note: The figures above are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP measures contained in the appendix to this presentation.
Contribution margin is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as gross profit per order minus variable expenses including variable marketing, operations, sales and merchandising expenses as a percentage of sales.
Adjusted EBITDA means net loss before net interest expense, income tax provision and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation and certain one-time expenses.
31
Strong Contribution Profit per Order Supports Path to Profitability
2018
2019
Y/Y Change
$446
$455
2%
AOV
$130
$143
10%
Revenue per Order
Take Rate
35.5%
36.3%
80bps
$86
$92
7%
Gross Profit per Order
$77
$72
(7%)
Variable Cost per Order
Contribution Profit per Order (1)
$9
$20
126%
$46
$53
15%
Fixed Cost per Order
Adjusted EBITDA per Order (2)
($37)
($33)
11%
Note: The figures above are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP measures.
Contribution Profit is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as gross profit per order minus variable expenses including variable marketing, operations, sales and merchandising expenses.
Adjusted EBITDA means net loss before net interest expense, income tax provision and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation and certain one-time expenses.
32
Consistent Retention Across Buyer Cohorts
Annual GMV by Buyer Cohort Year
($ in millions)
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Note: Each cohort represents all buyers that first purchased across our online marketplace in the designated year and the aggregate GMV purchased by such cohort for the initial year and each year thereafter.
33
2019 Buyer LTV : BAC Payback Less Than 3 Months With Flywheel Enhancing The Network Effect of Our Marketplace
Buyer LTV : BAC - All Buyers1
BLTV : BAC - Buyers who are also consignors1
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
12.00x
12.00x
10.00x
10.00x
8.00x
8.00x
6.00x
6.00x
4.00x
4.00x
2.00x
2.00x
0.00x
0.00x
3 Mo
6 Mo
12 Mo
24 Mo 36 Mo
3 Mo
6 Mo
12 Mo
24 Mo
36 Mo
2019 BAC payback in less than 3 months
Further acceleration of BAC payback
Months
Months
3 Mo
6 Mo
12 Mo
24 Mo
36 Mo
3 Mo
6 Mo
12 Mo
24 Mo
36 Mo
2015
0.73x
0.99x
1.48x
2.44x
3.48x
2015
1.34x
2.13x
3.68x
7.02x
10.77x
2016
0.67x
0.89x
1.29x
2.14x
3.14x
2016
1.21x
1.95x
3.38x
6.60x
10.61x
2017
0.71x
0.93x
1.34x
2.22x
2017
1.29x
2.00x
3.51x
6.86x
2018
0.88x
1.12x
1.59x
2018
1.67x
2.54x
4.29x
2019
1.12x
1.42x
2019
1.70x
2.58x
Note:
BLTV refers to cumulative gross profit attributable to purchases by buyers in a given period. BAC for a given period is comprised of our total advertising spend divided by the number of buyers acquired in that period.
BLTV in the graph on the right includes only gross profit attributable to transactions in which the members participated as buyers and does not include gross profit attributable to transactions in which the member
participated as a consignor
34
(1)
As of December 31, 2019.
ESG - What We Are Doing in 2020
We launched a comprehensive initiative to enhance transparency of ESG policies, reporting, and board oversight along SASB recommended metrics
We reviewed and updated key ESG policies and disclosures, including:
Environmental Management System (EMS)
Human Rights Policy
Climate Change Policy
Diversity and Inclusion Policy
Environmental Policy
Energy, Water and Waste Policy
GHG Emissions
Occupational Health and Safety
Top Suppliers and Service Providers
Supplier Code of Conduct and Supplier Management Program
Key ESG performance metrics
35
Building a Strong ESG Foundation
Sustainability is a core value
Saving water and carbon emissions
Pioneering the circular economy
Extending the lifecyle of luxury products
Social
Diversity and inclusion
Employee safety
Human capital management
Data privacy
Governance
Board and Committee oversight of Diversity and Inclusion
Board and Committee oversight of ESG
Ethics
According to The RealReal customer survey results as of March 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2020
(3)
Bain Altagamma Luxury Goods Worldwide Market Study, May 2020.
36
(4)
Bain Altagamma Worldwide Luxury Market Monitor, November 2019.
TRR SITS AT THE CENTER OF THE
CIRCULAR ECONOMY
of TRR buyers say they shop
of TRR consignors cite environmental
The RealReal as a
impact or extending the lifecycle of
replacement for fast fashion(1)
luxury as key motivators for
consigning(1)
Carbon neutral
metric tons ofby carbon saved
since inception(2)
million liters of water
saved since inception(2)
of luxury customers prefer
of global luxury goods market
brands that are socially
represented by Generations Y
responsible(4)
and Z by 2025(3)
ESG Highlights
Environment
Society
Governance
Our busines model drives significant water and carbon emission savings
Carbon reduction goal targets carbon neutrality in 2021
Reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 30% by 2030; achieve net-zero emissions by 2050
Circular economy advocacy and thought leadership
Increase the usage of virtual appointments
Sustainability calculator
UN Global Compact Signatory
UN Climate Change's Fashion Industry Charter
The Ellen MacArthur Foundation Member
Sustainable Apparel Coalition
Environmental Management System (EMS) and Sustainability Task Force
68% of employees are female(1)
60% of employees identify as racially or ethnically diverse(1)
Implementing a company wide diversity & inclusion plan
98.3% of employees received an annual performance review; our people managers have quarterly meetings with their employees to address performance and development(1)
Employee safety is our top priority and we have implemented numerous new safety measures to protect our employees during the pandemic
Committed to high standards for our working environments that protect the well-being of all employees
Data protection policy governs business
All employees are eligible to participate in ESPP Plan; all full-time employees receive awards through our Equity Incentive Plan.
UN Global Compact Signatory
50% of our Board of Directors were female(2)
Majority independent Board of Directors
Fully independent Audit and Compensation and Nominating and Governance Committees
Classified Board Structure - promotes continuity of leadership, Board stability and long-term planning
Quarterly reporting to the Governance committee
Board of oversight of risk management and ESG integration
Annual Director and Committee evaluations
Anti-hedgingand anti-pledging requirements
Single-classcapital structure: one share, one vote
(1)
As of December 31, 2019
37
(2)
As of August 4, 2020
Our Model is Inherently Sustainable
Millions of liters of water saved since inception (1)
The RealReal Inc. published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 12:53:07 UTC