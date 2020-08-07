RealReal : Second Quarter 2020 Investor Presentation 0 08/07/2020 | 08:54am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Investor Presentation August 2020 Safe Harbor This presentation contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, the future performance of The RealReal that are based on the company's current expectations, forecasts and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "intend," "potential," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future operating results, including the amounts of our operating expense and capital expenditure investments or reductions and our strategies, plans, commitments, objectives and goals, in particular in the context of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent social unrest. Actual results could differ materially from those predicted or implied and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Other factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent social unrest on our operations and business environment, any failure to generate a supply of consigned goods, pricing pressure on the consignment market resulting from discounting in the market for new goods, failure to efficiently and effectively operate our merchandising and fulfillment operations and other reasons. More information about factors that could affect the company's operating results is included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by visiting the company's Investor Relations website at https://investor.therealreal.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to the company on the date hereof. The company assumes no obligation to update such statements. In addition to financial information presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures adjusted EBITDA, Contribution Margin and Contribution Profit. These non-GAAP measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of other GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included at the end of this presentation. This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation also contain statistical data, estimates and forecasts that are based on independent industry publications or other publicly available information, as well as other information based on our internal sources. This information involves many assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such information. We have not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in the industry publications and other publicly available information. Accordingly, we make no representations as to the accuracy or completeness of that information nor do we undertake to update such information after the date of this presentation. 1 Q2 Highlights Q2 Negatively Impacted by COVID-19, Trends Improving Since May GMV of $182.8 million, down 20% Y/Y; exited Q2 with June GMV down 8% Y/Y

Earlier than expected GMV recovery prompted us to begin reinvesting in growth

Supply trends improved each month in Q2

82.3% of GMV from repeat buyers

Revenue of $57.4 million, down 21% Y/Y; Direct revenue of $10.5 million, down 13% Y/Y

Gross Profit of $35.8 million, down 22% Y/Y

Raised $143.3 million in net proceeds through a convertible note offering

Well capitalized with $410.3 million in cash, short term investments and cash equivalents 3 COVID-19 Safety Response Health and safety of our team, consignors and buyers is paramount • • • • • • Replacing in-person White Glove consignment appointments with virtual appointments and temporarily closing our stores and Luxury Consignment Offices (LCOs) for the majority of Q2, though all stores and LCOs are open now; Implementing Health and Temperature Screening upon entry at all locations and social distancing of six feet minimum between people onsite, with signage and markets throughout all locations to direct traffic and spacing; Cleaning and sanitizing throughout the day and weekly deep cleanings; Requiring masks at all locations for employees, customers and guests, and providing personal protective equipment, including masks to employees and visitors upon entry at all locations; Designating and training Safety Committee Members to conduct social distancing, PPE and general COVID safety checks throughout business hours; Establishing a separate Emergency Sick Leave program to help ensure employees who are sick, are required to quarantine or have been exposed to COVID and are staying home; and Providing a transportation allowance for private transportation to work in Q2 4 Early Signs of GMV Recovery Positive Business Trends Enabled Earlier Reinvestment in Growth than Previously Expected Q2 AND JULY TRENDS Supply Units Supply Processing Capacity Demand Declined 29% y/y in Q2 with gradual improvement each month; June down 15%; July +3%

NYC recovering; declined 49% y/y in Q2, 35% in June and 1% in July

Excluding NYC and LA, declined 20% y/y in Q2, declined 5% in June and +8% in July

Operating capacity limits in early Q2 loosened; no longer a constraint to growth

Recalled a substantial portion of furloughed employees

Supply processing also benefitting from automation investments

Strong sell-through throughout COVID

sell-through throughout COVID Resumed marketing investments in May and June, approaching pre-COVID levels

pre-COVID levels Traffic trends remain healthy despite lower advertising spend; sessions +20% Y/Y in Q2 GMV (Y/Y Change %) ~30% 17% (21%) (22%) (16%) (8%) (8%) (2%) (3%) (44%) (44%) Jan - Feb Mar 2020 Mar 2020 Apr 2020 Apr 2020 May 2020 May 2020 Jun 2020 Jun 2020 July 2020 July 2020 2020 1H 2H 1H 2H 1H 2H 1H 2H 1H 2H 5 Green Shoots in the Business Reinvented our supply acquisition strategy with a focus on the digital experience

Launched virtual appointments (completed ~25K in Q2), appointment self-scheduling and curbside pick-up

self-scheduling and curbside pick-up Potential for virtual appointments, self-scheduling and van pick-up to efficiently unlock supply

self-scheduling and van pick-up to efficiently unlock supply NYC and LA recovering, should benefit from advertising investments and store openings; COVID headwinds remain in both markets

Supply units shipped excluding NYC and LA +8% Y/Y in July

The RealReal B2B vendor performance remains resilient; vendor channel GMV +19% Y/Y

Traffic trends remained healthy in Q2; sessions up 20% Y/Y despite advertising pullback early in Q2

4-day sales sell-through rate at pre-COVID levels; new supply continues to sell quickly

sales sell-through rate at pre-COVID levels; new supply continues to sell quickly Expect value orientation to position us well to emerge from the pandemic with strong momentum

Believe the online/offline retail landscape will be transformed over the next 12 months to our benefit 6 Positioned to Rebound Strongly and Fuel Growth LARGEST ONLINE MARKETPLACE FOR AUTHENTICATED, CONSIGNED LUXURY GOODS Founder-led business with nearly a decade focused on authenticated luxury goods 100% authenticated marketplace ESG dedicated Virtual appointments recently added Efficient operations supported by automation Omnichannel supply activation Brand partnerships ENTERED 2020 WITH STRONG MOMENTUM Significant scale - over $1bn in GMV in 2019

- over $1bn in GMV in 2019 Strong repeat customer base - over 80% of GMV from repeat buyers/consignors in 2019

- over 80% of GMV from repeat buyers/consignors in 2019 1Q 2020, GMV growth ~30% Y/Y pre-COVID

~30% Y/Y pre-COVID Growing luxury, and resale, TAM

Strong unit economics and operating leverage COVID-19 RESULTING IN SHORT-TERM DISRUPTION, BUT MAY INCREASE OUR LONG-TERM OPPORTUNITY Implemented expense and capex reductions across the business during peak disruption, and recently started to invest again Introduced virtual appointments, appointment scheduling and curbside pick-ups Decline of traditional retail and growth of e-commerce reshaping competitive landscape Greater consumer awareness of sustainability 7 Q2 TTM Active Buyer Growth 24% Y/Y (in thousands) 582 602 612 543 492 455 416 379 326 352 48% 50% 45% 43% 43% 40% 40% 40% 32% 24% 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Active Buyers Y/Y Growth TTM Active buyer growth increased 24% Y/Y; Added 10K active buyers in Q2 as we significantly reduced our ad spend in early Q2 8 Q2 GMV Declined 20% Y/Y ($MM) $303 $253 $258 $218 $224 $229 $171 48% $183 $158 $163 43% 42% 40% 39% 48% 46% 42% 15% -20% 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 GMV Y/Y Growth GMV negatively impacted by COVID-19 headwinds that started in mid-March when shelter-in-place directives were implemented 9 Q2 Take Rate Decreased 60bps Y/Y Due to Mix of Higher ASP Sales ($ in millions) Declined $229 36.6% $183 36.0% $72 $57 2Q19 2Q20 Total Revenue GMV Take Rate (20%) (21%) 10 GMV Decline Driven By Order and AOV Decline Average order value (AOV) Number of orders Declined (in thousands) Declined 8% 13% 505 $453 $417 438 2Q19 2Q20 2Q19 2Q20 The primary driver of the lower AOV was a 7% Y/Y decline in Units per Transaction (UPT). ASP and UPT were negatively impacted by lack of fresh supply in April. ASPs started to recover in May and turned positive in June. 11 Top Line Leverage $453 $417 2Q192Q20 AOV AOV declined 8% Y/Y; AOV primarily impacted by a 7% decline in UPT. ASPs were positive in June. Leverage drivers 36.6% 36.0% 2Q192Q20 Take Rate Down 60bps Y/Y; Decrease driven by higher mix of lower take rate categories such as handbags, jewelry and sneakers. $91(1) (1) $82 2Q192Q20 Gross Profit Per Order Down 10% Y/Y; Shipping leverage was offset by the AOV decline and the fixed nature of certain expenses within cost of sales. Calculated by dividing Gross Profit by the number of orders for the applicable quarter.. 12 Operating Leverage Operating Expenses (% of Revenue) Negatively Impacted by COVID-19 GMV Headwinds 56.7% 63.7% 47.5% 35.1% 16.2%16.8% 2Q19 2Q20 2Q19 2Q20 2Q19 2Q20 Marketing SG&A Ops & Tech BAC declines and healthy Deleverage driven by the GMV Automation benefits and payroll retention were offset by the decline in Q2, especially early reductions were offset by the GMV decline in Q2, especially in Q2, as well as rent, COVID GMV decline in Q2, especially early in Q2. related expenses and public in early Q2, and increased company costs. fixed expenses. 13 3Q and Full Year 2020 Outlook Withdrew our 2020 outlook on March 17 th

Not providing a 3Q or updated 2020 outlook at this time given limited near-term visibility 14 Investment Highlights Largest Online Superior Marketplace for Large and Marketplace Due Powerful Authenticated, to Service, Trust, Financial Attractive TAM Consigned Technology Model Luxury Goods and Data 15 Largest Online Marketplace for Authenticated, Consigned Luxury Goods with Powerful Flywheel Driving Growth 2019 GMV 2019 Total Revenue of consignors of buyers are are buyers(1) consignors(1) TTM Active Buyers(1) 2019 AOV WOMEN MEN JEWELRY WATCHES HOME & ART KIDS of GMV from of GMV from repeat consignors (1) repeat buyers (1) Note: Average Order Value (AOV). (1) As of June 30, 2020. 16 TAM is Large and Propelled by Strong Luxury Tailwinds LUXURY RETAIL IS SHIFTING ONLINE(2) ~29% US luxury goods available for resale(1) Average time 12% consumers 10% keep luxury products(1) 5% Annual new supply of US luxury goods for resale(1) 2018 2019E 2025F 2014 YOUNGER GENERATIONS SHIFTS IN ARE DRIVING GROWTH (2) CONSUMER MINDSET Gen Y & Gen Z All other ~45% Edward Enninful, Editor-in-chief of British Vogue 61% Focus on maximizing value for money with high quality products with utility ~55% 39% Move away from trend-right fast fashions that have a short shelf-life 2019E 2025E (1) Frost & Sullivan Total Addressable Market assessment for the Luxury Resale Market. (2) Bain-Altagamma Luxury Goods Worldwide Market Study, May 2020. 17 We Offer a Superior Marketplace for Consignors and Buyers Consignor Buyer END-TO-END SERVICE TRUST Rapid sales velocity Curated, exclusive selection Optimal pricing Value High commissions Luxury service 18 Our NPS Compares Favorably with Best-in-Class Consumer Companies Industry Averages Best-in-Class 71 74 68 68 64 55 58 52 43 TRR Buyers TRR Consignors Department / Online shopping costco ritz carlton amazon Nordstrom zapps Buyers Consignors Department/ Online specialty stores Shopping Specialty Stores Reflects TRR 2019 NPS scores and NICE Satmetrix U.S. Consumer 2018 and 2019 data 19 Supply Drives the Business and Essentially Everything Sells 93% 96% 94% TOTAL SELL TOTAL SELL TOTAL SELL THROUGH %(1) THROUGH %(1) THROUGH %(1) 78%(2) 78%(2) 77%(2) 60%(2) 59%(2) 58% (2) 2017 2018 2019 < 30 days 30-90 days Represents ratio of GMV to initial supply value for the specified year. (2) Represents unit sell through rate for the specified period. 20 End-to-end Service Model Activates Supply WHITE GLOVE VIRTUAL IN-HOME LUXURY CONSIGMENT IN-STORE DIRECT SHIPPING VENDOR CONSULTATION CONSULTATION* OFFICE CHANNELS Complimentary virtual appointments Luxury managers(2) Luxury Retail stores in shipping directly to interest from our merchandising via email, phone and consignment NYC (SoHo and B2B vendors as and fulfillment video, achieving offices(1) Madison Ave), LA compared to equivalent unit and San Francisco(1) facilities pre-COVID(1) volume to in-home(1) Markets(2) CURBSIDE PICK-UP CURBSIDE DROP-OFF CURBSIDE DROP-OFF FREE SHIPPING LABEL *In-home consultation offering temporarily suspended. For the quarter ending June 30, 2020. As of December 31, 2019. 21 Trust: We Authenticate Every Item on Our Marketplace 150+ Highly trained brand authenticators, gemologists, horologists and art curators (1) Note: As of December 31, 2019. 22 Our Single-SKU Inventory Management is Both Unique and Very Complex Buyers Become Consignors SUPPLY SIDE CONSIGNORS WHITE GLOVE SERVICES Direct Ship B2B Vendors FACILITIES DEMAND SIDE Pick, Pack & Ship Virtual Consultations Online Purchases Pick, Pack & Ship highly trained brand In-home authenticators, gemologists, In-store Purchases Transfer for horologists and art curators(1) LCO LCOs Authentication Transfer for BUYERS In-store Stores Authentication Store Merchandising In-store & Online Order Fulfillment Consignors Become Buyers Note: Luxury Consignment Office (LCO). As of December 31, 2019. 23 Why The RealReal's Model, Data & Technology Wins TRR SITS AT THE CENTER OF THE CIRCULAR ECONOMY of global luxury goods market of luxury customers prefer represented by Generations Y brands that are socially and Z by 2025(1) responsible(2) metric tons of Carbon neutral by carbon saved since inception(3) of TRR consignors cite environmental impact or extending the lifecycle of luxury as key motivators for consigning(3) of buyers said that they of personal luxury goods purchase more expensive market represented by the luxury items than they would online channel by 2025(1) have bought without a resale market(4) COVETED DEMOGRAPHIC HENRYs are the new luxury buyers(5) US HENRY households US ultra-affluent households of TRR consignors of TRR buyers have annual income of have annual income of >$100,000(6) >$100,000(6) of TRR consignors are of TRR buyers are under 45 years old(6) under 45 years old(6) SCALED MARKETPLACE END-TO-END SERVICE Rapid sales velocity Optimal pricing High commissions item sales TRUST since inception Value Luxury service Curated, exclusive selection DATA & PERSONALIZATION DRIVE SATISFACTION Hermès Togo Birkin 35 $7,700.00 Color: Gold Size: 45cm Material: Togo Hardware: Gold Lock/Key: Included Box: Included Handle Drop: 5.5" Height: 10.5" Width: 14" Depth: 7.5" Hermes Togo Birkin 35 $7,700.00 (1) Bain Altagamma Luxury Goods Worldwide Market Study, May 2020. (5) Millennial HENRYs (High Earner Not Rich Yet) occupy the space between the middle-income (2) Bain Altagamma Worldwide Luxury Market Monitor, November 2019. consumers ($50,000-$99,000) and the ultra-affluent elites (+$250,000), Forbes, May 2020. (3) According to The RealReal customer survey results as of March 31, 2020. (6) As of December 31, 2019. (4) BCG Why Luxury Brands Should Celebrate the Preowned Boom. 24 Long Term Financial Profile Strong & sustainable growth Significant operating leverage Substantial liquidity 25 Strong Revenue Growth Driven By GMV Growth and Take Rate ($ in millions) $1,008 $711 $492 36.3% 35.5% 33.7% $318 $138 $214 2017 2018 2019 Total revenue GMV Take Rate 2019 GROWTH 42% 49% 26 GMV Growth Driven By Order Growth and Higher AOV Average order value (AOV)Number of orders 2019 Growth (Thousands) 2019 Growth 2% $455 39% 2,218 $446 $438 1,595 1,123 2017 2018 2019 2017 2018 2019 27 Top Line Leverage Leverage drivers $438$446 $455 36.3% 35.5% 33.7% $92(1) (1) $86 $78 (1) 201720182019 AOV Driven by higher average price of items sold and greater number of items per order 201720182019 Take Rate Up 80bps Y/Y in 2019 Driven by Take Rate changes 2017 2018 2019 Gross Profit Per Order Up 7% Y/Y in 2019; Increases due to improvements in Take Rate, AOV, and shipping leverage Calculated by dividing Gross Profit by the number of orders for the applicable quarter. 28 Operating Leverage Operating Expenses (% of Revenue) 49.1% 42.7% 45.0% 32.0% 34.8% 33.7% (1) 26.7% 29.8% 19.7% 15.0% 2017 2018 2019 2017 2018 2019 2019 Adj. 2017 2018 2019 Marketing SG&A Ops & Tech '19 leverage driven by '19 deleverage driven by '19 leverage driven by healthy retention trends and investments in public company automation, improved a ~20% Y/Y decline in BAC; costs, headcount and a $3.2 outbound efficiencies and fixed ~500bps Y/Y leverage in million donation to establish the expense leverage; ~400bps 2019 TRR Foundation Y/Y leverage in 2019 Note: Buyer Acquisition Cost or BAC for a given period is comprised of our total advertising spend divided by the number of buyers acquired in that period. (1) Excluding the $3.2 million donation to establish The RealReal Foundation and $0.3 million in abandoned offering costs, SG&A as a percent of revenue was 33.7% in 2019 29 Capital Efficient Marketplace Model GMV, Total Revenue and Inventory ($ in millions) $1,008 $711 $492 $318 $214 $138 $7 $10 $24 2017 2018 2019 GMV Total Revenue Inventory 30 Driving Toward Profitability Gross Profit per Order $86$92 Drivers of operating leverage 20182019 Contribution margin(1) 13.8% 6.7% 20182019 Adjusted EBITDA (% of Revenue)(2) (27.6%) (23.0%) (32.2%) 2017 2018 2019 Revenue Drivers Gross Margin Drivers Variable Expense Leverage Fixed Expense Leverage Strong Retention Consignment AOV Take Rate Shipping Consignment Direct Sales Mix Expense Take Rate Marketing Ops & Tech SG&A Improving BAC Process automation Sales team productivity Ops & Tech SG&A Marketing Rent and headcount Headcount and public Headcount company expenses Note: The figures above are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP measures contained in the appendix to this presentation. Contribution margin is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as gross profit per order minus variable expenses including variable marketing, operations, sales and merchandising expenses as a percentage of sales. Adjusted EBITDA means net loss before net interest expense, income tax provision and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation and certain one-time expenses. 31 Strong Contribution Profit per Order Supports Path to Profitability 2018 2019 Y/Y Change $446 $455 2% AOV $130 $143 10% Revenue per Order Take Rate 35.5% 36.3% 80bps $86 $92 7% Gross Profit per Order $77 $72 (7%) Variable Cost per Order Contribution Profit per Order (1) $9 $20 126% $46 $53 15% Fixed Cost per Order Adjusted EBITDA per Order (2) ($37) ($33) 11% Note: The figures above are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP measures. Contribution Profit is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as gross profit per order minus variable expenses including variable marketing, operations, sales and merchandising expenses. Adjusted EBITDA means net loss before net interest expense, income tax provision and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation and certain one-time expenses. 32 Consistent Retention Across Buyer Cohorts Annual GMV by Buyer Cohort Year ($ in millions) 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Note: Each cohort represents all buyers that first purchased across our online marketplace in the designated year and the aggregate GMV purchased by such cohort for the initial year and each year thereafter. 33 2019 Buyer LTV : BAC Payback Less Than 3 Months With Flywheel Enhancing The Network Effect of Our Marketplace Buyer LTV : BAC - All Buyers1 BLTV : BAC - Buyers who are also consignors1 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 12.00x 12.00x 10.00x 10.00x 8.00x 8.00x 6.00x 6.00x 4.00x 4.00x 2.00x 2.00x 0.00x 0.00x 3 Mo 6 Mo 12 Mo 24 Mo 36 Mo 3 Mo 6 Mo 12 Mo 24 Mo 36 Mo 2019 BAC payback in less than 3 months Further acceleration of BAC payback Months Months 3 Mo 6 Mo 12 Mo 24 Mo 36 Mo 3 Mo 6 Mo 12 Mo 24 Mo 36 Mo 2015 0.73x 0.99x 1.48x 2.44x 3.48x 2015 1.34x 2.13x 3.68x 7.02x 10.77x 2016 0.67x 0.89x 1.29x 2.14x 3.14x 2016 1.21x 1.95x 3.38x 6.60x 10.61x 2017 0.71x 0.93x 1.34x 2.22x 2017 1.29x 2.00x 3.51x 6.86x 2018 0.88x 1.12x 1.59x 2018 1.67x 2.54x 4.29x 2019 1.12x 1.42x 2019 1.70x 2.58x Note: BLTV refers to cumulative gross profit attributable to purchases by buyers in a given period. BAC for a given period is comprised of our total advertising spend divided by the number of buyers acquired in that period. BLTV in the graph on the right includes only gross profit attributable to transactions in which the members participated as buyers and does not include gross profit attributable to transactions in which the member participated as a consignor 34 (1) As of December 31, 2019. ESG - What We Are Doing in 2020 We launched a comprehensive initiative to enhance transparency of ESG policies, reporting, and board oversight along SASB recommended metrics

We reviewed and updated key ESG policies and disclosures, including:

Environmental Management System (EMS) Human Rights Policy Climate Change Policy Diversity and Inclusion Policy Environmental Policy Energy, Water and Waste Policy GHG Emissions Occupational Health and Safety Top Suppliers and Service Providers Supplier Code of Conduct and Supplier Management Program Key ESG performance metrics

35 Building a Strong ESG Foundation Sustainability is a core value

Saving water and carbon emissions Pioneering the circular economy Extending the lifecyle of luxury products

Social

Diversity and inclusion Employee safety Human capital management Data privacy

Governance

Board and Committee oversight of Diversity and Inclusion Board and Committee oversight of ESG Ethics

According to The RealReal customer survey results as of March 31, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 (3) Bain Altagamma Luxury Goods Worldwide Market Study, May 2020. 36 (4) Bain Altagamma Worldwide Luxury Market Monitor, November 2019. TRR SITS AT THE CENTER OF THE CIRCULAR ECONOMY of TRR buyers say they shop of TRR consignors cite environmental The RealReal as a impact or extending the lifecycle of replacement for fast fashion(1) luxury as key motivators for consigning(1) Carbon neutral metric tons ofby carbon saved since inception(2) million liters of water saved since inception(2) of luxury customers prefer of global luxury goods market brands that are socially represented by Generations Y responsible(4) and Z by 2025(3) ESG Highlights Environment Society Governance Our busines model drives significant water and carbon emission savings

Carbon reduction goal targets carbon neutrality in 2021

Reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 30% by 2030; achieve net-zero emissions by 2050

net-zero emissions by 2050 Circular economy advocacy and thought leadership

Increase the usage of virtual appointments

Sustainability calculator

UN Global Compact Signatory

UN Climate Change's Fashion Industry Charter

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation Member

Sustainable Apparel Coalition

Environmental Management System (EMS) and Sustainability Task Force 68% of employees are female (1)

60% of employees identify as racially or ethnically diverse (1)

Implementing a company wide diversity & inclusion plan

98.3% of employees received an annual performance review; our people managers have quarterly meetings with their employees to address performance and development (1)

Employee safety is our top priority and we have implemented numerous new safety measures to protect our employees during the pandemic

Committed to high standards for our working environments that protect the well-being of all employees

well-being of all employees Data protection policy governs business

All employees are eligible to participate in ESPP Plan; all full-time employees receive awards through our Equity Incentive Plan.

full-time employees receive awards through our Equity Incentive Plan. UN Global Compact Signatory 50% of our Board of Directors were female (2)

Majority independent Board of Directors

Fully independent Audit and Compensation and Nominating and Governance Committees

Classified Board Structure - promotes continuity of leadership, Board stability and long-term planning

long-term planning Quarterly reporting to the Governance committee

Board of oversight of risk management and ESG integration

Annual Director and Committee evaluations

Anti-hedging and anti-pledging requirements

and anti-pledging requirements Single-class capital structure: one share, one vote (1) As of December 31, 2019 37 (2) As of August 4, 2020 Our Model is Inherently Sustainable Millions of liters of water saved since inception (1) 698 660 Metric tons of carbon saved since inception (1) 15,040 14,300 608 13,300 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 (1) See https://www.therealreal.com/sustainabilityfor methodology. 38 Innovative and Experienced Team Julie Wainwright Matt Gustke Rati Sahi Levesque Marc Viale Fredrik Björk Founder, President Chief Financial Officer Chief Operating Officer SVP, Strategy and Growth Chief Technology Officer and Chief Executive Officer Zaina Orbai Josh Mahoney Todd Suko Paul Bieber Chief People Officer Chief Product Officer Chief Legal Officer Head of Investor SVP, Product Relations Management 39 55% of consignors are buyers(1) 13% of buyers are consignors(1) As of June 30, 2020. 40 Appendix Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA ($ in millions) FYE December 31 2017 2018 2019 Total Revenue $137.5 $213.7 $318.0 Net loss ($52.3) ($75.8) ($96.6) Depreciation and amortization 5.6 9.3 13.4 Stock-based compensation expense 1.9 2.9 7.7 Compensation expense related to stock sales by current and former employees - 0.8 0.8 Abandoned Offering Costs - - 0.3 Donation to TRR Foundation - - 3.2 Vendor service settlement - 2.0 - Interest income (0.4) (1.0) (4.6) Interest expense 0.8 1.2 0.6 Other expense, net 0.1 1.7 2.1 Provision for income taxes 0.1 0.1 0.1 Adjusted EBITDA ($44.3) ($58.9) ($73.0) Adjusted EBITDA (% of Revenue) -32.2% -27.6% -23.0% 42 Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA FYE December 31 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Total Revenue $47.7 $48.4 $53.2 $64.3 $70.6 $72.2 $81.5 $93.7 $78.2 $57.4 Net loss ($14.1) ($17.6) ($21.9) ($22.2) ($23.2) ($26.6) ($25.3) ($21.3) ($38.3) ($42.9) Depreciation and amortization 2.0 2.1 2.4 2.8 2.8 3.2 3.5 3.9 4.1 4.6 Stock-based compensation expense 0.5 0.7 0.7 0.9 1.1 1.3 2.5 2.8 3.4 6.1 Compensation expense related to stock sales by current and former employees - - 0.8 - 0.8 - - - - Legal Settlement - - - - - - - - 1.1 Abandoned Offering Costs - - - - - - - 0.3 - Restructuring 0.4 Donation to TRR Foundation - - - - - - - 3.2 - Vendor service settlement - - 2.0 - - - - - - Interest income (0.1) (0.1) (0.4) (0.4) (0.4) (0.6) (1.9) (1.7) (1.3) (0.6) Interest expense 0.2 0.5 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.4 Other expense, net 0.1 1.3 0.2 0.1 0.3 1.7 0.1 (0.0) (0.0) 0.1 Provision for income taxes - - 0.0 0.1 - 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Adjusted EBITDA ($11.3) ($13.1) ($15.9) ($18.5) ($18.5) ($20.9) ($20.9) ($12.7) ($30.9) ($31.8) Adjusted EBITDA (% of Revenue) -23.8% -26.9% -29.9% -28.8% -26.2% -28.9% -25.7% -13.6% -39.5% -55.4% 43 Reconciliation to Contribution Margin ($ per order) FYE December 31 2018 209 AOV $445.6 $454.7 Revenue 130.0 143.4 Gross profit 85.8 91.6 Variable expenses 77.1 71.9 Contribution profit $8.7 $19.7 Contribution margin 6.7% 13.7% 44 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer The RealReal Inc. published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 12:53:07 UTC 0 Latest news on THE REALREAL, INC. 08:54a REALREAL : Second Quarter 2020 Stockholder Letter PU 08:54a REALREAL : Second Quarter 2020 Investor Presentation PU 08/06 THEREALREAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD.. AQ 08/06 The RealReal Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results GL 08/05 The RealReal to Participate in Needham and Raymond James Conferences GL 08/05 THEREALREAL, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stateme.. AQ 08/04 The RealReal Appoints Two Women to Board of Directors GL 07/27 The RealReal Announces Timing of Its Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Results Con.. GL 06/23 THEREALREAL, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Di.. AQ 06/22 REALREAL : Announces Full Exercise of Option by Initial Purchasers to Purchase A.. AQ