Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The RealReal, Inc.    REAL

THE REALREAL, INC.

(REAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The RealReal Hosts Designer Mask Sale in Support of Frontline Workers 

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods—is launching a charity mask sale with proceeds to support the Fashion Girls for Humanity Gowns for Good Made In America initiative, which provides PPE made by small businesses in the fashion and garment industries to frontline medical workers.

Hosted in partnership with Fashion Girls for Humanity, the sale features a curated collection of custom masks by Albertus Swanepoel, Alabama Chanin, Collina Strada, Greg Lauren, Karla Colletto, Maison Modulare, M.Patmos and Sea. These reusable masks are designed for universal masking to arm the public with face masks that are both functional and fashionable. The RealReal is donating 100 percent of its proceeds from the mask sale to Gowns for Good, as well as providing transportation to deliver its gowns from NYC Garment District makers to local hospitals in need.

“The health and well-being of every community has been impacted by COVID-19, and we believe it’s through all of us contributing what we can that we will get through this together,” said Julie Wainwright, CEO of The RealReal. “This is just one of many ways we’re protecting the frontline workers providing essential services to us all and supporting designers as they adapt to sustain their brands and teams amidst the pandemic.”

In addition to its support for Gowns for Good, The RealReal has donated more than 200,000 surgical masks to the states of California, New Jersey and New York. The company is also collecting unused medical supplies from its consignors and distributing them to hospitals and social service organizations, as well as partnering with GetUsPPE to help store and distribute PPE for health-care workers.

The RealReal has dedicated 50,000 square feet of space in its Perth Amboy, New Jersey, warehouse for the exclusive use of CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) members and affiliates in need of storage space, as well as donated to support its A Common Thread initiative.

About The RealReal, Inc.
The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have 150+ in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by hundreds of brands, from Gucci to Cartier, supporting the circular economy. We make consigning effortless with free in-home pickup, drop-off service and direct shipping for individual consignors and estates. At our stores in LA, NYC and San Francisco, customers can shop, consign, and meet with our experts. At our 10 Luxury Consignment Offices, three of which are in our retail stores, our expert staff provides free valuations.

About Fashion Girls For Humanity
Fashion Girls For Humanity (FGFH) is a charitable 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that was founded by fashion industry leaders Julie Gilhart, Kikka Hanazawa, Miki Higasa, and Tomoko Ogura in the wake of the 2011 Japan Earthquake and Tsunami Disaster.  Since then, FGFH has evolved its mission to bring humanitarian services and funds to communities in need through its global network of fashion and design industry professionals.

In response to the current COVID-19 pandemic, FGFH is taking action to support our Frontline healthcare workers in dire need of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).  They are raising funds for their Gowns for Good Made in America initiative in partnership with Fashion For The Front Lines and Care+Wear.  The initiative will use the funding to support small businesses within the fashion and garment industries in the US that have pivoted their manufacturing to create PPE to keep their factories operating and their staff employed.  The PPE produced in these factories will then be donated to the hospitals with the most need nationwide.

The RealReal Press Contact:
Erin Santy
Head of Communications
pr@therealreal.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE REALREAL, INC.
01:01pThe RealReal Hosts Designer Mask Sale in Support of Frontline Workers 
GL
05/15The RealReal to Participate in Cowen, Stifel and Wells Fargo Conferences
GL
05/07REALREAL : THEREALREAL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial C..
AQ
05/07REALREAL : First Quarter 2020 Shareholder Letter
PU
05/07REALREAL : First Quarter 2020 Press Release
PU
05/07REALREAL : First Quarter 2020 Transcript
PU
05/06THEREALREAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD..
AQ
05/06The RealReal Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
GL
04/29The RealReal Announces Timing of Its First Quarter 2020 Earnings Results Conf..
GL
04/20It's Black Friday in April' as Closed Stores Get Desperate to Unload Spring C..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 280 M
EBIT 2020 -123 M
Net income 2020 -124 M
Finance 2020 59,7 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,03x
P/E ratio 2021 -11,9x
EV / Sales2020 3,67x
EV / Sales2021 2,51x
Capitalization 1 087 M
Chart THE REALREAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
The RealReal, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 15,08 $
Last Close Price 12,51 $
Spread / Highest target 59,9%
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Julie Wainwright Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Rati Sahi Levesque Chief Operating Officer
Matthew Gustke Chief Financial Officer
Fredrik Björk Chief Technology Officer
Maha S. Ibrahim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE REALREAL, INC.0.00%1 087
AMAZON.COM, INC.30.41%1 201 941
WAYFAIR INC.91.55%16 334
ETSY, INC.93.30%10 162
MONOTARO CO., LTD.2.70%8 829
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL-2.30%7 741
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group