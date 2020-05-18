The RealReal Hosts Designer Mask Sale in Support of Frontline Workers 

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods—is launching a charity mask sale with proceeds to support the Fashion Girls for Humanity Gowns for Good Made In America initiative, which provides PPE made by small businesses in the fashion and garment industries to frontline medical workers.



Hosted in partnership with Fashion Girls for Humanity, the sale features a curated collection of custom masks by Albertus Swanepoel , Alabama Chanin , Collina Strada , Greg Lauren , Karla Colletto , Maison Modulare , M.Patmos and Sea . These reusable masks are designed for universal masking to arm the public with face masks that are both functional and fashionable. The RealReal is donating 100 percent of its proceeds from the mask sale to Gowns for Good, as well as providing transportation to deliver its gowns from NYC Garment District makers to local hospitals in need.

“The health and well-being of every community has been impacted by COVID-19, and we believe it’s through all of us contributing what we can that we will get through this together,” said Julie Wainwright, CEO of The RealReal. “This is just one of many ways we’re protecting the frontline workers providing essential services to us all and supporting designers as they adapt to sustain their brands and teams amidst the pandemic.”

In addition to its support for Gowns for Good, The RealReal has donated more than 200,000 surgical masks to the states of California, New Jersey and New York. The company is also collecting unused medical supplies from its consignors and distributing them to hospitals and social service organizations, as well as partnering with GetUsPPE to help store and distribute PPE for health-care workers.

The RealReal has dedicated 50,000 square feet of space in its Perth Amboy, New Jersey, warehouse for the exclusive use of CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) members and affiliates in need of storage space, as well as donated to support its A Common Thread initiative.

About The RealReal, Inc.

The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have 150+ in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by hundreds of brands, from Gucci to Cartier, supporting the circular economy. We make consigning effortless with free in-home pickup, drop-off service and direct shipping for individual consignors and estates. At our stores in LA, NYC and San Francisco, customers can shop, consign, and meet with our experts. At our 10 Luxury Consignment Offices, three of which are in our retail stores, our expert staff provides free valuations.

About Fashion Girls For Humanity

Fashion Girls For Humanity (FGFH) is a charitable 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that was founded by fashion industry leaders Julie Gilhart, Kikka Hanazawa, Miki Higasa, and Tomoko Ogura in the wake of the 2011 Japan Earthquake and Tsunami Disaster. Since then, FGFH has evolved its mission to bring humanitarian services and funds to communities in need through its global network of fashion and design industry professionals.

In response to the current COVID-19 pandemic, FGFH is taking action to support our Frontline healthcare workers in dire need of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). They are raising funds for their Gowns for Good Made in America initiative in partnership with Fashion For The Front Lines and Care+Wear. The initiative will use the funding to support small businesses within the fashion and garment industries in the US that have pivoted their manufacturing to create PPE to keep their factories operating and their staff employed. The PPE produced in these factories will then be donated to the hospitals with the most need nationwide.