Reject Shop : Cleansing Notice

The Reject Shop Limited ABN 33 006 122 676 245 Racecourse Road

Kensington, Victoria, 3031 Australia

Ph: (03) 9371 5555

Fax: (03) 9372 1211 www.rejectshop.com.au

27 February 2020

Market Announcements Office

ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

Notice under section 708AA(2)(f) of the Corporations Act 2001

This notice is given by The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS) ('Company') under section 708AA(2)(f) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) ('Corporations Act') as notionally modified by ASIC Corporations (Non-Traditional Rights Issues) Instrument 2016/84 ('ASIC Instrument'). All references in this notice to the Corporations Act are references to the Corporations Act as notionally modified by the ASIC Instrument.

The Company has announced its intention to undertake a capital raising by way of a fully underwritten traditional non-renounceable pro rata entitlement offer ('Entitlement Offer') of 1 new fully paid ordinary share in the Company ('Share') for every 3.12 Shares in the Company held as at 7:00pm on Tuesday 3 March 2020 by eligible shareholders with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand.

In respect of all Shares to be issued by the Company under the Entitlement Offer ('Relevant Securities'), the Company confirms that: