The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited

THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMI

(TRIG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 02/20 05:30:52 am
138.9 GBp   +1.09%
05:18aRENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE : Scrip Share Reference Price
PU
02/19RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE : City moves who's switching jobs
AQ
02/18RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE : Announcement of Final Results
PU
Renewables Infrastructure : Scrip Share Reference Price

02/20/2020 | 05:18am EST
Regulatory Story
Scrip Share Reference Price
Released 10:15 20-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 6067D
Renewables Infrastructure Grp (The)
20 February 2020

20 February 2020

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (the 'Company')

Scrip Share Reference Price

The reference price of a new Ordinary Share under the Company's scrip dividend alternative for the fourth quarterly interim dividend for the financial year ending 31 December 2019 (the 'Q4 Dividend') has been set at 136.72p. This is the average of the middle market prices of the Company's shares derived from the London Stock Exchange Daily Official List for the ex-dividend date and the four subsequent dealing days.

Further details of the scrip dividend alternative to the Q4 Dividend can be found in the Scrip Dividend Circular 2019 (the 'Scrip Circular') available on the Company's website to view and/or download at: www.trig-ltd.comin the Investor Relations, 'Reports & Publications', 'Circulars' section. It is also available from the National Storage Mechanism website (www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM).

If all eligible Shareholders were to decide to receive the Q4 Dividend of 1.66p per share in cash (ignoring any dividend waivers), the total cash dividend payable by the Company would be approximately £27.17 million.

If all eligible Shareholders were to elect to receive Scrip Shares instead of cash in respect of their entire holdings, approximately 19.87 million Scrip Shares would be issued based on the reference price (ignoring any dividend waivers and any rounding down in respect of fractions), representing approximately 1.21% of the issued Ordinary Share capital of the Company as at today's date.

The Q4 Dividend payment date and the date for admission and dealing of the new Ordinary Shares to be issued pursuant to the scrip dividend alternative is expected to be 31 March 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries

Aztec Financial Services (Guernsey) Limited

Chris Copperwaite

Laura Dunning

+44 (0)1481 748831

InfraRed Capital Partners Limited

Richard Crawford

Phil George

+44 (0) 20 7484 1800

Maitland/AMO

James Isola

Zara de Belder

+44 (0) 20 7379 5151

Investec Bank Plc

Lucy Lewis

Denis Flanagan

+44 (0) 20 7597 5661

Liberum Capital Limited

Chris Clarke

Gillian Martin

+44 (0) 20 3100 2000


END
DIVBBLFLBLLFBBL
Scrip Share Reference Price - RNS

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd. published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 10:17:02 UTC
