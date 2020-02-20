Renewables Infrastructure : Scrip Share Reference Price

20 February 2020

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (the 'Company')

Scrip Share Reference Price

The reference price of a new Ordinary Share under the Company's scrip dividend alternative for the fourth quarterly interim dividend for the financial year ending 31 December 2019 (the 'Q4 Dividend') has been set at 136.72p. This is the average of the middle market prices of the Company's shares derived from the London Stock Exchange Daily Official List for the ex-dividend date and the four subsequent dealing days.

Further details of the scrip dividend alternative to the Q4 Dividend can be found in the Scrip Dividend Circular 2019 (the 'Scrip Circular') available on the Company's website to view and/or download at: www.trig-ltd.comin the Investor Relations, 'Reports & Publications', 'Circulars' section. It is also available from the National Storage Mechanism website (www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM).

If all eligible Shareholders were to decide to receive the Q4 Dividend of 1.66p per share in cash (ignoring any dividend waivers), the total cash dividend payable by the Company would be approximately £27.17 million.

If all eligible Shareholders were to elect to receive Scrip Shares instead of cash in respect of their entire holdings, approximately 19.87 million Scrip Shares would be issued based on the reference price (ignoring any dividend waivers and any rounding down in respect of fractions), representing approximately 1.21% of the issued Ordinary Share capital of the Company as at today's date.

The Q4 Dividend payment date and the date for admission and dealing of the new Ordinary Shares to be issued pursuant to the scrip dividend alternative is expected to be 31 March 2020.

