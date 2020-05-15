Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited    TRIG   GG00BBHX2H91

THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMI

(TRIG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Renwables Infrastrucuture Group acquires stake in German wind farm, exits Swedish project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 04:34am EDT

By Nina Chestney

London-listed The Renewables Infrastructure Group (TRIG) said on Friday it has completed the acquisition of a 36% stake in a 396 megawatt (MW) offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

Commercial operations commenced in June 2019 at the Merkur wind farm and the project benefits from a feed-in tariff for the next 13 years.

Dutch pension investor APG has acquired the remaining 64% in the project. Financial details were not disclosed.

TRIG also said it has exited from a Swedish onshore wind project being developed by Enercon due to construction delays.

Ersträsk is an onshore wind farm in Sweden being developed in two phases. TRIG invested in 75% of the equity in phase 1 upon it becoming operational in the first quarter of 2019 and had intended to invest in 75% of phase 2 when operational.

"The delays in the construction of Phase 2 will result in the project missing key milestones and, given the near-term

prospects for its progression, the company has chosen not to proceed with the investment in phase 2," TRIG said.

No financial loss will occur because payment was only due when the turbines became operational by the milestone.

TRIG has an option to sell its phase 1 stake back to Enercon in the event that phase 2 does not complete. This is expected to be done in the third quarter this year.

In addition, TRIG has made an additional investment in Fujin SAS, a holding company that owns a portfolio of five operational windfarms in France with a generation capacity of 87.8 MW.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQUITY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC -6.13% 33.7 End-of-day quote.-5.07%
INVESTMENT HOLDING GROUP Q.S.C. 0.66% 0.457 End-of-day quote.0.66%
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED 0.69% 127.9858 Delayed Quote.-7.80%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCT
04:34aRenwables Infrastrucuture Group acquires stake in German wind farm, exits Swe..
RE
04/22RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE : Update on COVID-19, Power Prices & NAV
PU
03/20RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE : Update and Investor Call - COVID-19
PU
03/13RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE : Cancellation of Scrip Dividend Alternative
PU
02/20RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE : Scrip Share Reference Price
PU
02/19RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE : City moves who's switching jobs
AQ
02/18RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE : Announcement of Final Results
PU
02/18RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE : Appointment of a new Director
PU
01/27RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE : Notification of Full-Year Results
PU
01/21RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE : Acquisition of Blary Hill, UK
PU
More news
Chart THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,28  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Werner M. F. von Guionneau Chief Executive Officer
Helen Margaret Mahy Chairman
Chris Sweetman Operations Manager
Jonathan Ronald Lucien Bridel Independent Non-Executive Director
Shelagh Yvonne Mason Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-7.80%2 549
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-29.76%5 448
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-0.44%3 247
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-0.54%2 321
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-47.96%1 535
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-42.24%1 409
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group