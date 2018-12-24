Restaurant : Completion Of The Acquisition Of Wagamama

24 December 2018

THE RESTAURANT GROUP PLC

COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF WAGAMAMA

The Restaurant Group plc ('TRG' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of Mabel Topco Limited ('Wagamama'), the holding company of a group that owns and operates the Wagamama restaurant business ('Completion').

Further to the announcement made by the Company on 30 October 2018, Allan Leighton has joined the board of directors of TRG as a Non-Executive Director with effect from Completion. Allan will be a member of both the Audit and Nomination Committees of TRG. Allan is currently Chairman of Co-operative Group Limited and Entertainment One Limited, among others, and has previously been Chief Executive Officer of ASDA Group Limited and Pandora A/S and Chairman of Pace plc and Royal Mail.

Debbie Hewitt MBE, Chairman of the Company said:

'We'd like to thank all shareholders for their engagement in this process and we look forward to delivering the benefits of the acquisition. We welcome all Wagamama colleagues and thank them and all of our colleagues at the Restaurant Group for their continued focus on our customers during this busy period.

We are delighted to welcome Allan to our Board. He brings significant knowledge of the sector, and of the Wagamama team and a wealth of experience in growing consumer businesses.'

Notes

No further details remain to be disclosed for Allan Leighton's appointment as required under Rule 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules.

The Company notes that, on 29 November 2018, in error, 290,430,689 New Ordinary Shares, rather than 290,428,830 New Ordinary Shares, were admitted to listing on the premium listing segment of the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. The figure of 290,428,830 New Ordinary Shares reflects the elimination of fractions. For the avoidance of doubt, 290,428,830 New Ordinary Shares have been issued and allotted by the Company in connection with the Rights Issue, and all announcements made by the Company in relation to its total share capital and voting rights have been and continue to be correct. As such, as at today's date, the Company's issued share capital consists of 491,496,230 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 28.125 pence each. The Company holds no ordinary shares in treasury. Capitalised terms used in this paragraph have the meaning given to them in the combined circular and prospectus of the Company dated 12 November 2018.