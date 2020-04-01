Log in
The Restaurant Group    RTN   GB00B0YG1K06

THE RESTAURANT GROUP

(RTN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Restaurant : Director/PDMR Shareholding

04/01/2020

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Restaurant Group plc(the 'Company')
PDMR notification

1 April 2020

The Restaurant Group plc (the 'Company') announces that it has been notified of the following transaction in the Company's ordinary 28.125p shares undertaken by directors/persons discharging managerial responsibility:

PDMR/PCA

Shares purchased

Date

Kirk Davis

276,797

30th March 2020

The purchase was made on the London Stock Exchange.

The relevant notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs') and connected persons

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Kirk Davis

2.

Reason for the Notification

a)

Position / status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the Issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

The Restaurant Group plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800V4LJ2FXMQKKA46

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

28.125p Ordinary Shares

Identification code

GB00B0YG1K06

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.3593

276,797

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

276,797

£0.3593 per share

Total: £99,453.17

e)

Date of the transaction

2020-03-30

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

Enquiries to:

MHP Communications

020 3128 8147

Oliver Hughes / Simon Hockridge / Alistair de Kare-Silver

TRG@mhpc.com

Disclaimer

The Restaurant Group plc published this content on 01 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2020 06:10:05 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 065 M
EBIT 2019 90,4 M
Net income 2019 -5,44 M
Debt 2019 295 M
Yield 2019 14,2%
P/E ratio 2019 11,8x
P/E ratio 2020 9,28x
EV / Sales2019 0,47x
EV / Sales2020 0,56x
Capitalization 206 M
Chart THE RESTAURANT GROUP
Duration : Period :
The Restaurant Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE RESTAURANT GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 120,71  GBp
Last Close Price 42,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 376%
Spread / Average Target 187%
Spread / Lowest Target 35,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Hedley Hornby Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alison Deborah Moria Hewitt Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Kirk Dyson Davis Chief Financial Officer & Director
Michael Edward Tye Independent Non-Executive Director
Graham Colin Clemett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE RESTAURANT GROUP-74.23%257
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-25.23%79 647
COMPASS GROUP PLC-33.12%23 452
SODEXO-41.66%9 559
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-50.04%6 908
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED-14.41%2 442
