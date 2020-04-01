Restaurant : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Director/PDMR Shareholding
The Restaurant Group plc(the 'Company')
PDMR notification
1 April 2020
The Restaurant Group plc (the 'Company') announces that it has been notified of the following transaction in the Company's ordinary 28.125p shares undertaken by directors/persons discharging managerial responsibility:
|
PDMR/PCA
|
Shares purchased
|
Date
|
Kirk Davis
|
276,797
|
30th March 2020
The purchase was made on the London Stock Exchange.
The relevant notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs') and connected persons
|
1.
|
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|
a)
|
Name
|
Kirk Davis
|
2.
|
Reason for the Notification
|
a)
|
Position / status
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the Issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
The Restaurant Group plc
|
b)
|
Legal Entity Identifier
|
213800V4LJ2FXMQKKA46
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
28.125p Ordinary Shares
|
|
Identification code
|
GB00B0YG1K06
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of Ordinary Shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£0.3593
|
276,797
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
276,797
£0.3593 per share
Total: £99,453.17
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2020-03-30
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange
|
Enquiries to:
|
|
MHP Communications
|
020 3128 8147
|
Oliver Hughes / Simon Hockridge / Alistair de Kare-Silver
|
TRG@mhpc.com
Disclaimer
The Restaurant Group plc published this content on 01 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2020 06:10:05 UTC