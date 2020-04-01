Restaurant : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Restaurant Group plc

(the ' Company ')

PDMR notification

1 April 2020

The Restaurant Group plc (the 'Company') announces that it has been notified of the following transaction in the Company's ordinary 28.125p shares undertaken by directors/persons discharging managerial responsibility:

PDMR/PCA Shares purchased Date Kirk Davis 276,797 30th March 2020

The purchase was made on the London Stock Exchange.

The relevant notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs') and connected persons

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Kirk Davis 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position / status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the Issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name The Restaurant Group plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800V4LJ2FXMQKKA46 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument 28.125p Ordinary Shares Identification code GB00B0YG1K06 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.3593 276,797 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 276,797 £0.3593 per share Total: £99,453.17 e) Date of the transaction 2020-03-30 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange