Restaurant : Directorate Change

28 October 2019

The Restaurant Group plc

Directorate Changes

The Restaurant Group plc (the 'Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of Alison Digges and Zoe Morgan as Non-Executive Directors. They will join the Board on 1st January 2020.

Alison Digges has extensive experience of running consumer businesses in the media and gaming sectors, leading programmes of digital transformation. She is currently the UK Managing Director of Digital for GVC PLC,one of the world's largest sports betting and gaming groups, with full P&L accountability fortheir gaming brands. She sits on their UK Digital Board. She previously held digital and marketing roles for Gala Coral, Datamonitor and Granada TV, and brings a wealth of commercial, operations and digital experience from multi-site consumer businesses.

Alison will become a member of the Audit and Nomination Committees.

Zoe Morgan is an experienced marketeer and Non-Executive Director. She has been Marketing Director of a number of retail, consumer and food businesses including Boots and the Co-operative Group. She has also been co-founder of a number of start-up businesses. She has a strong marketing background in multi-site, retail businesses, with a broad skill set in strategy, brand management and CRM. She has previously held a number of NED roles, including at Finsbury plc, a leading speciality bakery manufacturer, and Moss Bros Group plc, and chaired the Remuneration Committees of both organisations.

Zoe will become a member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committees.

The Company also today announces that Simon Cloke, Non-Executive Director, will be retiring from the Board on 26th February 2020.

Debbie Hewitt MBE, Chairman, said;

'We are pleased to welcome both Alison and Zoe to The Restaurant Group. Alison's expertise in digital transformation and running commercial operations and Zoe's broad strategic, brand and food supplier insight will add to the skill set of the Board. We look forward to working with them both.

On behalf of the Board, I would also like to extend our thanks and gratitude to Simon for his valuable contribution during his tenure with the Group and particularly for the important role he has played in the repositioning of the Group.'

Further Information

There is no further information in relation to Alison Digges' current or prior directorships or of Zoe Morgan's current or prior directorships that requires notification for the purpose of Listing Rule 9.6.13.

The disclosure required by section 430 (2B) of the Companies Act 2006 relating to the departure of Simon Cloke from the Company is set out below.

1. Simon Cloke will step down from the Board on 26th February 2020.

2. He will be paid his fees as usual, in line with his contractual terms, until 26th February 2020.

The person responsible for this announcement is Debbie Hewitt, Chairman.