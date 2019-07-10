Restaurant : Notice of Results

The Restaurant Group PLC

Notice of Results

The Restaurant Group will announce its Interim Results for the 26 weeks to 30 June 2019 on Tuesday, 3 September 2019.

An analyst meeting will be held on Tuesday, 3 September at the offices of Numis Securities, London Stock Exchange building, 10 Paternoster Square, London, EC4M 7LT.

Analysts interested in attending or receiving the dial in details for the conference call should contact MHP Communications on 020 3128 8147 or TRG@mhpc.com.

