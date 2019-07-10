Log in
The Restaurant Group

THE RESTAURANT GROUP

(RTN)
  Report  
Restaurant : Notice of Results
PU
06/06THE RESTAURANT GROUP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/30RESTAURANT : Start date of new CEO
PU
Restaurant : Notice of Results

07/10/2019

The Restaurant Group PLC
Notice of Results

The Restaurant Group will announce its Interim Results for the 26 weeks to 30 June 2019 on Tuesday, 3 September 2019.

An analyst meeting will be held on Tuesday, 3 September at the offices of Numis Securities, London Stock Exchange building, 10 Paternoster Square, London, EC4M 7LT.

Analysts interested in attending or receiving the dial in details for the conference call should contact MHP Communications on 020 3128 8147 or TRG@mhpc.com.

Ends

Enquiries to:

MHP Communications

020 3128 8147

Oliver Hughes / Simon Hockridge / Alistair de Kare-Silver

TRG@mhpc.com

Disclaimer

The Restaurant Group plc published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 06:07:06 UTC
