The Restaurant Group    RTN   GB00B0YG1K06

THE RESTAURANT GROUP

(RTN)
  Report
02/26 03:36:38 am
113.15 GBp   -3.70%
Summary 
News Summary

Restaurant : to close some stores in leisure division, suspend dividend

02/26/2020 | 03:20am EST

Restaurant Group, the owner of the Frankie & Benny's chain, said on Wednesday it would shut stores in its leisure business and temporarily suspend its dividend.

The company, which operates restaurants and pubs in the UK under brands such as Chiquito and Coast To Coast, said it would reduce the number of stores to 260-275 by the end of 2021, from 350 currently.

Shares in Restaurant Group fell 3.4% to 113.5 pence at 0814 GMT.

The company has been struggling with falling sales in its leisure business that have also offset robust performance in its Wagamama, Concessions and Pubs units.

"This will allow us to continue investing in our three high growth businesses, whilst facilitating an acceleration of our Leisure estate rationalisation and reducing our net debt", Restaurant Group said.

The company reported statutory pretax loss of 37.3 million pounds for the full year ended Dec. 29, compared with a pretax profit of 13.9 million pounds last year.

Restaurant Group reported a 2.7% rise in its annual like-for-like sales, with total sales surging 56.4% to 1.07 billion pounds.

The company said trading for the first six weeks of 2020 was encouraging with like-for-like sales up 5.3%.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 065 M
EBIT 2019 90,4 M
Net income 2019 -5,44 M
Debt 2019 295 M
Yield 2019 5,07%
P/E ratio 2019 35,9x
P/E ratio 2020 8,97x
EV / Sales2019 0,82x
EV / Sales2020 0,79x
Capitalization 577 M
Chart THE RESTAURANT GROUP
Duration : Period :
The Restaurant Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE RESTAURANT GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 177,06  GBp
Last Close Price 117,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 164%
Spread / Average Target 50,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Hedley Hornby Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alison Deborah Moria Hewitt Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Kirk Dyson Davis Chief Financial Officer & Director
Simon Francis Cloke Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Edward Tye Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE RESTAURANT GROUP-27.91%750
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-6.52%96 466
COMPASS GROUP PLC-1.03%38 641
SODEXO-10.00%15 067
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.2.51%13 579
MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC CO. LTD--.--%4 222
