Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The RMR Group Inc.    RMR

THE RMR GROUP INC.

(RMR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The RMR Group Inc. : Announces Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 08:11am EDT

The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR) today announced a regular quarterly cash dividend on its shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B-1 Common Stock of $0.38 per share ($1.52 per share per year). This distribution will be paid to RMR’s shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 27, 2020 and distributed on or about August 20, 2020.

The RMR Group Inc. is a holding company, and substantially all of its business is conducted by its majority-owned subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC. The RMR Group LLC is an alternative asset management company that primarily provides management services to publicly traded REITs and real estate operating companies. As of March 31, 2020, The RMR Group LLC had $32.0 billion of assets under management, including over 2,100 properties, and employed over 600 real estate professionals in more than 30 offices throughout the United States; and the companies managed by The RMR Group LLC collectively had nearly 50,000 employees. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

WARNING REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. These forward looking statements are based upon RMR’s present beliefs and expectations, but these statements and the implications of these statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur for various reasons, some of which are beyond RMR’s control. For example, this press release states that RMR’s quarterly dividend will be $0.38 per share ($1.52/share per year) on RMR Class A Common Stock and Class B-1 Common Stock. A possible implication of this statement is that RMR will continuously pay quarterly dividends of $0.38/share per quarter or $1.52/share per year in the future. RMR’s dividend rates are set and reset from time to time by RMR’s Board of Directors. The RMR Board of Directors considers many factors when setting dividend rates including RMR’s current and expected earnings, commitments to fund its investments and the availability of cash to fund dividends as compared to alternative uses of such cash. Accordingly, future dividend rates may be increased or decreased and there is no assurance as to the rate at which future dividends will be declared and paid. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward looking statements in this press release. Except as required by law, RMR does not intend to update or change any forward looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on THE RMR GROUP INC.
08:11aTHE RMR GROUP INC. : Announces Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
BU
07:01aRMR : Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report
BU
07/10THE RMR GROUP INC. : Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call Scheduled for Friday, Au..
BU
06/24RMR GROUP INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06/23THE RMR GROUP INC. : Elects Jonathan Veitch to the Board of Directors
BU
06/23RMR : Announces 29,071 Square Feet of Renewal Leases at 625 Indiana Avenue, NW i..
BU
06/15RMR GROUP INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statem..
AQ
06/08THE RMR GROUP INC. : to Present at the 2020 Morgan Stanley Virtual CRE Symposium..
BU
05/19RMR : Announces Progress of Muse at Torrey Pines, an Essential Life Science Camp..
BU
05/11RMR : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 565 M - -
Net income 2020 29,1 M - -
Net cash 2020 448 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
Yield 2020 5,15%
Capitalization 482 M 482 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,06x
Nbr of Employees 600
Free-Float 48,1%
Chart THE RMR GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
The RMR Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE RMR GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 31,83 $
Last Close Price 29,54 $
Spread / Highest target 55,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam David Portnoy President, Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Matthew P. Jordan Chief Financial Officer, CAO, Treasurer & EVP
Ann D. Logan Independent Director
Walter C. Watkins Independent Director
Jennifer Babbin Clark Secretary, Independent Director & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE RMR GROUP INC.-35.28%482
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-17.31%36 873
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-18.78%34 834
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-13.79%30 767
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED3.84%29 318
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-17.31%28 726
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group