Bank shares rise after BoE slashes rates

The move is expected to mitigate further pressure on bank profit margins following the BoE's surprise cut in interest rates by half a percentage point to 0.25%, as the central bank looks to bolster Britain's economy in the face of the outbreak.

Lenders have already seen revenues and profits squeezed by a post-Brexit borrowing slump.

Shares in Britain's biggest domestic lender, Lloyds Banking Group were trading up 2.4%, while shares in Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland gained 3.5% and 2.3% respectively.

HSBC shares were trading 2.2% higher at 0815 GMT.

