Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc    RBS   GB00B7T77214

THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC

(RBS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 03/11 07:05:46 am
142.15 GBp   +0.25%
07:02aBoE allows banks to tap capital cushion during coronavirus
RE
06:56aBoE allows banks to tap capital cushion during coronavirus
RE
06:44aBank shares rise after BoE slashes rates
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bank shares rise after BoE slashes rates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 06:44am EDT

Shares in Britain's top lenders resisted big falls on Wednesday after the Bank of England said banks could tap special capital reserves to keep lending to businesses and households as the coronavirus tightens its grip on Europe.

The move is expected to mitigate further pressure on bank profit margins following the BoE's surprise cut in interest rates by half a percentage point to 0.25%, as the central bank looks to bolster Britain's economy in the face of the outbreak.

Lenders have already seen revenues and profits squeezed by a post-Brexit borrowing slump.

Shares in Britain's biggest domestic lender, Lloyds Banking Group were trading up 2.4%, while shares in Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland gained 3.5% and 2.3% respectively.

HSBC shares were trading 2.2% higher at 0815 GMT.

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Clara Denina)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC 1.39% 118.56 Delayed Quote.-34.96%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 1.62% 486.55 Delayed Quote.-19.16%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC 2.03% 43.455 Delayed Quote.-31.94%
THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC 0.04% 141.95 Delayed Quote.-40.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
07:02aBoE allows banks to tap capital cushion during coronavirus
RE
06:56aBoE allows banks to tap capital cushion during coronavirus
RE
06:44aBank shares rise after BoE slashes rates
RE
05:54aLondon stocks jump after BoE's emergency rate cut
RE
03/10UK banks step up support to coronavirus-hit customers
RE
03/10LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE stays in the red as coronavirus fears linger
RE
03/10ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : UK to delay full sale of RBS until at least 2025 - Sky ..
RE
03/10Bank of England considers bank capital charge on polluting assets
RE
03/10NAT WEST9 : RBS-NatWest pledges GBP5bn Working Capital Support for SMEs during C..
AQ
03/10UK watchdog to help customers switch to better mortgage deals
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 11 627 M
EBIT 2020 4 611 M
Net income 2020 1 540 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 9,52%
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
P/E ratio 2021 6,99x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,47x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,45x
Capitalization 17 125 M
Chart THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 230,30  GBp
Last Close Price 141,80  GBp
Spread / Highest target 184%
Spread / Average Target 62,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alison Marie Rose-Slade Chief Executive Officer
Howard John Davies Chairman
Mark Bailie Chief Operating Officer
Katie Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sheila Valerie Noakes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC-40.99%22 157
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-32.97%309 549
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.37%267 492
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.56%207 320
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.96%205 992
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-39.63%143 824
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group