Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc    RBS   GB00B7T77214

THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC

(RBS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Currency Trading: Hopes of Brexit Deal Boost Pound, Bank Stocks -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By Anna Isaac and Caitlin Ostroff

The British pound and stocks of banks and home builders rallied Tuesday on speculation that the U.K. and European Union might be close to finishing a draft divorce agreement.

The currency climbed 1.4% against the U.S. dollar, reaching its highest level in about four months and putting it on course to wipe out losses from earlier this year. Shares in the region's banks -- led by Ireland's AIB Group PLC and the U.K.'s Lloyds Banking Group PLC -- and in property developers such as Hammerson PLC were also buoyed.

Negotiators from both sides are closing in on a draft Brexit deal ahead of the midnight deadline, according to people familiar with the talks. The market moves suggested optimism that a breakthrough might finally be in sight, signaling an end to the logjam in negotiations that has almost paralyzed the U.K. economy for over three years. A deal would allow authorities and business leaders to turn their attention to bolstering growth and investment.

"A lot of the uncertainty that has been weighing on businesses and consumption would be lifted," said Andrew Wishart, a U.K. economist at research firm Capital Economics. "It could put rate hikes back on the agenda at the Bank of England."

Any agreement would have to take into account how to handle the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, an issue that has been a major hurdle in discussions so far. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson would still need to secure approval for a deal from lawmakers and the European Council. Most crucially, the pact would also need support from the Democratic Unionist Party of Northern Ireland, which has previously resisted any difference in regulation between the region and the rest of the U.K.

"There's two phases to this: confirmation of a deal between Brussels and London, and then getting it through parliament," said Derek Halpenny, head of research, global markets EMEA at MUFG Bank.

The pound hit a high of $1.28, its highest since June 12, according to Dow Jones Market Data Group.

A confirmed deal could see sterling climb as high as $1.30 and rise further to $1.33 if the accord got parliament's approval, Mr. Halpenny said.

Sectors such as banks and airlines had already seen a recovery in share prices as prospects for a deal have improved. This effect could increase if it were confirmed, Mr. Halpenny said. "There's more risk premium to be taken out of those sectors."

While the banking sector as a whole has long faced Brexit pressures, Irish banks have particularly been hammered as they are seen as vulnerable to economic implications from the U.K.'s separation from the EU.

Shares in AIB rose 8.4% in Dublin, while Bank of Ireland Group PLC gained 6.6%. Both stocks have taken a beating this year, largely because of concerns surrounding Brexit and fears that a disorderly exit by the U.K. could make the business environment worse, hurting banking operations.

"A lot of pessimism was some time ago put into prices," said Anastasia Turdyeva, an analyst at S&P Global Inc. She said she expects the shares to remain volatile until there is more clarity about Brexit.

In London, Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC both rose over 5%. Among real-estate firms, Hammerson surged 7% while Land Securities Group PLC climbed 6%.

Write to Anna Isaac at anna.isaac@wsj.com and Caitlin Ostroff at caitlin.ostroff@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIED IRISH BANKS P.L.C. 8.41% 3.35 Delayed Quote.-8.97%
BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC 6.59% 4.43 Delayed Quote.-8.85%
HAMMERSON PLC 6.53% 319.7 Delayed Quote.-2.25%
LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC 5.76% 943.2 Delayed Quote.17.60%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP 5.62% 61.03 Delayed Quote.17.30%
THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC 5.30% 226.6 Delayed Quote.4.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
02:48aCURRENCY TRADING : Hopes of Brexit Deal Boost Pound, Bank Stocks -- WSJ
DJ
10/15Financials Up After JPMorgan, Citigroup Earnings - Financials Roundup
DJ
10/15Correction to Brexit Pound Article
DJ
10/15Brexit Hopes Carry Pound and Banking Stocks Higher
DJ
10/15EUROPE : European shares jump as hopes of Brexit deal grow
RE
10/15EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Surge To Best Level In 16 Months On Brexit Op..
DJ
10/15LONDON MARKETS: Pound Surges On Report Of Possible Draft Brexit Deal
DJ
10/15ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : NatWest launches Digital & Innovation apprentice progra..
PU
10/14SEISMOGRAPH : Brexit-sensitive financial prices in critical week
RE
10/14EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Slink Back On Warier View Of U.S.-China, Brex..
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 12 423 M
EBIT 2019 5 369 M
Net income 2019 2 534 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 10,9%
P/E ratio 2019 10,1x
P/E ratio 2020 9,13x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,20x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,18x
Capitalization 27 306 M
Chart THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 231,24  GBp
Last Close Price 226,10  GBp
Spread / Highest target 84,9%
Spread / Average Target 2,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Maxwell McEwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Howard John Davies Chairman
Mark Bailie Chief Operating Officer
Katie Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Aileen N. Taylor Secretary, Director & Chief Governance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC4.34%34 792
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.29%383 514
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.33%277 961
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION20.66%276 736
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY8.75%213 927
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.80%201 830
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group