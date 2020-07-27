Deutsche Bank to end global business activities in coal mining by 2025

* Part of new fossil fuel policies
* NGO says welcome step but "too little, too late"
FRANKFURT, July 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank, in
a revamp of its policies for fossil fuels, said on Monday that
it would end business activities worldwide related to coal
mining by 2025 at the latest.
The German lender also said that, effective immediately, it
would not finance new projects in the Arctic or oil sand
projects.
The new policies follow announcements earlier this year of
new sustainability targets and the issuance of the bank's first
green bond.
Urgewald, a non-profit environmental and human rights
organisation, said that the announcement was a welcome step
forward but "still too little, too late".
"Compared to international competitors the bank is still
lagging behind on climate," it said, pointing to BNP Paribas
and Royal Bank of Scotland as front runners.
Deutsche Bank said that it would review all of its U.S. and
European coal power activities by the end of this year with
respect to clients' diversification plans. It will begin a
similar review in Asia in 2022.
Deutsche chief executive Christian Sewing said the new
policy "sets us ambitious targets and enables us to help our
long-standing clients with their own transformation."
(Reporting by Tom Sims
Editing by Michelle Martin)