The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc

THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC

(RBS)
Lloyds Banking Group scrapes profit after £1.4 billion COVID-19 provision

04/30/2020 | 02:30am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman looks at her phone as she walks past a branch of Lloyds bank in London, Britain

By Iain Withers and Sinead Cruise

Lloyds Banking Group saw its pretax profit all but wiped out in the first quarter, after becoming the latest lender hobbled by huge provisions against expected bad loans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Britain's biggest domestic lender on Thursday posted pre-tax profits of 74 million pounds, down from 1.6 billion pounds the previous year, hit by a 1.4 billion pounds loan impairments charge.

The figure was sharply below the 863 million pounds average of analysts' forecasts compiled by the bank. The bank abandoned its previous guidance to investors given the uncertain outlook for the economy.

Lloyds is viewed as a bellwether for the British economy, as the country's largest provider of home loans and one of its biggest backers of businesses.

"We expect the Group will also experience further impairments, both in existing and new lending books, particularly if economic expectations deteriorate further from the base case," the bank said.

The bank has provided 880,000 loan repayment holidays across all its product lines and issued 3,752 loans with an aggregated value of 500 million pounds to businesses under a government-backed relief scheme.

But it is still lagging behind rivals RBS, HSBC and Barclays in its use of the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) to back firms, despite being Britain's biggest provider of loans to small companies.

Lloyds has a 24% market share of relationships with small business borrowers, data from business insights provider RFi Group sent to Reuters shows. Rival RBS, with a 14% share, has provided 1.4 billion pounds of CBILS loans, nearly three times the value of Lloyds.

Lloyds' results would have been even worse but for a tax credit of 406 million pounds in the period, which the bank said was due to lower profits and an uplift from deferred tax assets.

HSBC and Barclays had already set aside billions of pounds in quarterly results earlier this week to cover an expected spike in bad loans due to the outbreak, with state-backed RBS expected to follow suit on Friday.

(This story has been refiled to add dropped word in second paragraph)

(Reporting by Iain Withers and Sinead Cruise, Editing by Lawrence White)
