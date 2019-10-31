Log in
The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc

THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC

(RBS)
News 
News

RBS Joins Forces With Mastercard to Invest in Global Payment Services System

0
10/31/2019

By Sabela Ojea

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (RBS.LN) said Thursday that it is investing in a global payment system business with Mastercard, Motive Partners and EFM Asset Management.

The majority-state-owned bank said that Pollinate will work with banks around the world to deploy its platform that provides merchants with payments, business management and marketing connectivity with their customers.

RBS said Pollinate has already been working with NatWest to develop the Tyl platform which was launched in May for small and medium enterprises. Pollinate is also in advanced talks with other retail banks.

"Partnering with such high-quality companies, each of us bringing unique expertise and skills, allows for a truly international offering, benefiting not only our customers but the wider merchant acquiring space," Deputy Chief Executive of NatWest Holdings and CEO of Commercial & Private Banking at RBS Alison Rose said.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MASTERCARD 1.04% 277.15 Delayed Quote.46.91%
THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC 0.42% 214.8 Delayed Quote.-1.38%
TRULY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.00% 1.01 End-of-day quote.5.21%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 12 438 M
EBIT 2019 5 487 M
Net income 2019 2 398 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 10,7%
P/E ratio 2019 9,45x
P/E ratio 2020 8,77x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,07x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,08x
Capitalization 25 808 M
Chart THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 242,87  GBp
Last Close Price 213,70  GBp
Spread / Highest target 95,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Maxwell McEwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Howard John Davies Chairman
Mark Bailie Chief Operating Officer
Katie Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Aileen N. Taylor Secretary, Director & Chief Governance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC-1.38%33 214
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.29.51%401 960
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.18%289 125
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION28.33%284 425
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.91%222 123
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.26%200 996
