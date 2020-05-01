Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc    RBS   GB00B7T77214

THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC

(RBS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

RBS profits halved by coronavirus hit, drops Bó brand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 02:45am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Royal Bank of Scotland signs are seen at a branch of the bank, in London

By Iain Withers and Lawrence White

British state-backed lender Royal Bank of Scotland said its profits halved in the first quarter, as it set aside 802 million pounds against a likely spike in bad loans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

RBS on Friday posted pre-tax profits of 519 million pounds for the period, down from 1 billion pounds the previous year, just ahead of the 415 million pound average of analyst forecasts compiled by the bank.

"Although the outlook remains extremely uncertain, we approach the crisis from a position of strength, with confidence in our balance sheet and focus on our strategic priorities," Chief Executive Alison Rose said.

The lender beat expectations thanks partly to a 9% gain in core income from increased trading in volatile markets at its previously loss-making investment bank NatWest Markets, helping cushion a fall in its retail business.

Despite the boost, RBS said it was still committed to shrinking the unit, where it is currently making around 130 redundancies.

Britain's biggest four banks - RBS, HSBC, Barclays and Lloyds - have set aside a combined 6.7 billion pounds to cover an expected rise in defaults due to the outbreak this week.

RBS reiterated its strategic priorities set out by CEO Alison Rose in February, but said it would wind down Bó, the digital bank only launched last November, as a customer facing brand.

The bank said Bó's technology would be merged with another of its digital brands, Mettle. The venture had a sluggish start and failed to impress investors.

RBS said the gloomier economic outlook meant that its loan loss rate would be "meaningfully higher" than previously expected and its risk weighted assets would be higher.

The bank said it had provided 1.5 billion pounds of loans under a government-backed coronavirus relief scheme for businesses - the most of any bank - and 190,000 mortgage repayment holidays to struggling customers.

RBS remains 62% owned by taxpayers following its 45 billion pound state bailout in the 2008 financial crisis.

RBS Chairman Howard Davies said to investors on the bank's webcast investor meeting on Wednesday that the lender's sharp share price fall since the virus outbreak had made any state stock sales soon unlikely.

(Reporting by Iain Withers and Lawrence White; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -5.45% 105.9 Delayed Quote.-41.05%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -4.26% 410 Delayed Quote.-30.73%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC -6.59% 32.47 Delayed Quote.-48.42%
THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC -8.24% 110.2 Delayed Quote.-54.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
02:45aRBS profits halved by coronavirus hit, drops Bó brand
RE
02:40aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : RBS 1Q Profit Hit by Impairments Amid Coronavirus; Warn..
DJ
04/30Lloyds Bank profit almost wiped out by $1.75 billion coronavirus hit
RE
04/29RBS sticking by companies in coronavirus crisis, says chairman
RE
04/29RBS sticking by companies in coronavirus crisis, says chairman
RE
04/29AIB CEO says Irish banks working to extend loan breaks
RE
04/29ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Rbs agm 2020
PU
04/28ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : NatWest Markets Chooses Dataiku's Data Science and Mach..
AQ
04/28UK regulator tells banks not to pressure corporate customers
RE
04/28Banks must eliminate coronavirus refund confusion, consumer champion says
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 11 151 M
EBIT 2020 4 645 M
Net income 2020 -472 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 8,39%
P/E ratio 2020 -678x
P/E ratio 2021 8,34x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,20x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,18x
Capitalization 13 351 M
Chart THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 176,60  GBp
Last Close Price 110,55  GBp
Spread / Highest target 265%
Spread / Average Target 59,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alison Marie Rose-Slade Chief Executive Officer & Director
Howard John Davies Chairman
Katie Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sheila Valerie Noakes Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert Andrew Joseph Gillespie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC-54.00%16 821
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.31%298 088
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.76%255 229
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.64%214 979
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.48%204 748
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.34%135 095
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group