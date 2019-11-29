Royal Bank of Scotland : Announcement of NatWest Markets N.V. Transfer

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc

Announcement of NatWest Markets N.V. transfer

29 November 2019

NatWest Markets Plc (NWM Plc) has today purchased RBS Holdings N.V. (RBSH), NatWest Markets N.V.'s (NWM NV) immediate parent, from RFS Holdings B.V. (RFSH). All entities are wholly owned by The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBSG).

NWM Plc has acquired all the shares in RBSH for a value of €2.165bn (c. £1.9bn). The purchase is funded by an equity contribution of €2.165bn (c. £1.9bn) from RBSG to NWM Plc.

NWM Plc details

· NWM Plc will consolidate the results of RBSH/NWM NV with immediate effect.

· The impact on the NWM Plc solo CET1 ratio is accretive by c.30bps.

RBSG details

· There is no impact to RBSG balance sheet or RWAs at a consolidated level.

· The transfer, and subsequent liquidation of RFSH, will result in RBSG recording a FX recycling gain of approximately £1.2bn; this will be capital and TNAV neutral.

Entity structure post transfer

Please see a link to the new entity structure here:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1886V_1-2019-11-29.pdf

