THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC

(RBS)
Royal Bank of Scotland : Bank of America Merrill Lynch Annual Conference

0
09/24/2019 | 03:52am EDT

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc - Bank of America Merrill Lynch Annual Financials Conference

Katie Murray, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Bank of America Conference in London on Tuesday 24th September 2019 at 8:45am BST. A live audio webcast will be available on our website www.rbs.com/ir.

For further information:

Investor Relations

Alexander Holcroft

Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 20 7672 1758

If you would like a copy of this presentation in a different format (eg. large print, audio or braille) please contact the Investor Relations team on +44 20 7672 1758 or investor.relations@rbs.com.

LEI: 2138005O9XJIJN4JPN90

Disclaimer

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 07:51:03 UTC
