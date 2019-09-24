Royal Bank of Scotland : Bank of America Merrill Lynch Annual Conference

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc - Bank of America Merrill Lynch Annual Financials Conference

Katie Murray, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Bank of America Conference in London on Tuesday 24th September 2019 at 8:45am BST. A live audio webcast will be available on our website www.rbs.com/ir.

For further information:

Investor Relations

Alexander Holcroft

Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 20 7672 1758

If you would like a copy of this presentation in a different format (eg. large print, audio or braille) please contact the Investor Relations team on +44 20 7672 1758 or investor.relations@rbs.com.

LEI: 2138005O9XJIJN4JPN90