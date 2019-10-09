Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc    RBS   GB00B7T77214

THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC

(RBS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Royal Bank of Scotland : Bright prospects for Scotland's strongest sector

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 11:11am EDT

With a footprint of successful exporters spanning the length and breadth of Scotland, it is clear that food and drink manufacturers remain a critical engine of economic growth.

Royal Bank of Scotland's new Purchasing Managers' Index® (PMI®) data examines the production trends, export sales and business expectations signalled by Food & Drink manufacturers in Scotland.

The headline seasonally adjusted Scotland Food & Drink PMI® - a single figure measure of developments in manufacturing conditions - registered 53.5 in August, down from 53.9 in July. However, the index has remained above the 50.0 'no-change' value that separates growth from contraction in each month since June 2013.

A sustained improvement in Food & Drink business conditions for over six years stands in contrast to the trends seen across the Scotland manufacturing sector as a whole. The equivalent Royal Bank of Scotland Manufacturing PMI® reading was 49.6 during August.

Brexit uncertainty and an intensification of global trade tensions have taken their toll on business optimism across the Food & Drink sector. While still expecting growth in the coming 12 months, the latest survey data reveals that business confidence among food and drink producers is the lowest since this index began in 2012.

While near-term expectations have become less upbeat, data shows that new export sales across the Food & Drink sector continued to pick up in the three months to August. Resilient export sales have been achieved against a less favourable global economic backdrop. The Food & Drink Export Climate Index for Scotland signals the slowest pace of economic growth in overseas markets since May 2013.

A key reason to be optimistic that Scotland's food and drink producers can decouple from the recent global economic slowdown is the sector's exceptional record for gaining a foothold in new overseas markets, especially the opportunities provided by fast-growing consumer demand in emerging markets.

The export success of the whisky, bakeries and aquaculture industries means that Scotland accounts for 29% of all UK Food & Drink sales to overseas markets. In fact, Scotland exports more beverages by value than the rest of the UK combined.

The value of whisky exports to India and Japan has doubled since 2013, while sales to China and the United Arab Emirates have risen by around 50% over the same period.

The contribution of Scottish food and drink exports to rural economies is impossible to underestimate. Of particular note, Food & Drink is responsible for 41% of manufacturing jobs in the Highlands and Islands and this figure reaches over half of all manufacturing jobs along the Speyside Malt Whisky Trail.

Read the full Royal Bank of Scotland Food & Drink PMI®.

Disclaimer

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 15:10:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
04:37aBank of England sets out rules of engagement for Facebook's Libra
RE
03:00aRBS investors call on new boss Rose to shrink NatWest Markets
RE
10/08ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : RBS investors call on new boss Rose to shrink NatWest M..
RE
10/08ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : report shows fastest drop in permanent placements since..
PU
10/08ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : The end of Libor - the biggest banking challenge you've..
RE
10/08NAT WEST9 : Natwest launches first biometric card
AQ
10/07ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : NatWest first UK bank to unveil biometric credit card
PU
10/07JOHN KINGMAN : Tesco Bank to appoint John Kingman as chairman
RE
10/07Tesco Bank to appoint John Kingman as chairman
RE
10/04Dudley departure forms part of change of guard at UK Plc
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 12 455 M
EBIT 2019 5 369 M
Net income 2019 2 483 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 12,7%
P/E ratio 2019 8,65x
P/E ratio 2020 7,59x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,84x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,83x
Capitalization 22 862 M
Chart THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 233,61  GBp
Last Close Price 189,30  GBp
Spread / Highest target 151%
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Maxwell McEwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Howard John Davies Chairman
Mark Bailie Chief Operating Officer
Katie Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Aileen N. Taylor Secretary, Director & Chief Governance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC-12.64%27 900
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.17.16%357 490
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-6.10%267 705
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION12.13%257 188
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY3.78%210 700
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.61%191 865
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group