The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc    RBS   GB00B7T77214

THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC

(RBS)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 04/29 11:17:06 am
119.625 GBp   +3.98%
11:00aIrish banks seeking to extend loan breaks to six months - AIB CEO
RE
10:50aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : COVID-19 has 'changed everything', RBS Chairman says
RE
10:28aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Rbs agm 2020
PU
Royal Bank of Scotland : COVID-19 has 'changed everything', RBS Chairman says

04/29/2020 | 10:50am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Royal Bank of Scotland signs are seen at a branch of the bank, in London

Royal Bank of Scotland chairman Howard Davies said on Wednesday the coronavirus pandemic had "changed everything" and its impact on society and the economy would likely be "stark and long-lasting".

In comments to investors at the bank's annual investor meeting -- held virtually to comply with social distancing rules -- Davies said the sharp fall in the bank's share price during the crisis made it unlikely the government would sell further stock in the state-backed bank soon.

Chief Executive Alison Rose said the bank was doing everything possible to support its customers, many of whom were facing -- and would continue to face -- extremely challenging circumstances.

"Every person, family and business has been affected by the current situation and the group has been doing all we can to support our customers and the communities we serve and will continue to do so long after this first phase of response has ended," Rose said.

(Reporting by Iain Withers and Sinead Cruise, editing by Kirstin Ridley)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 11 151 M
EBIT 2020 4 645 M
Net income 2020 -472 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 8,06%
P/E ratio 2020 -706x
P/E ratio 2021 8,68x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,25x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,23x
Capitalization 13 894 M
Chart THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 176,60  GBp
Last Close Price 115,05  GBp
Spread / Highest target 250%
Spread / Average Target 53,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alison Marie Rose-Slade Chief Executive Officer & Director
Howard John Davies Chairman
Katie Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sheila Valerie Noakes Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert Andrew Joseph Gillespie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC-52.12%17 287
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.64%290 259
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.96%253 399
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.36%207 257
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.63%202 379
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.03%133 835
