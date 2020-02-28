Royal Bank of Scotland : Correction of Dividend Declaration

Dividend Declaration Correction

Correction to announcement made on 24 February 2020 at 12.40 (RNS ref: 9295D)

THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP plc

28 February 2020

Please note that the dividend rate payable per share has been corrected to US$1,078 (previously announced as US$1,130.67).

All other details remain unchanged. The full amended text is shown below.

DIVIDEND ON SERIES U NON-CUMULATIVE PREFERENCE SHARES OF US$0.01 FOR THE THREE MONTHS TO 31 MARCH 2020

The Directors have declared the specified dividend on the undernoted series of non-cumulative preference shares of US$0.01 each, all of which are represented by American Depositary Shares, for the three months to 31 March 2020. Unless otherwise resolved by the Board, this dividend will be paid on 31 March 2020 at the undernoted rate to holders on the register at the close of business on 16 March 2020.

Series Dividend payable per share Series U US$1,078

For further information, please contact:

Paul Pybus

Head of Debt Investor Relations

+44 (0)207 672 1754

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005O9XJIJN4JPN90