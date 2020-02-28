Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc    RBS   GB00B7T77214

THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC

(RBS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Royal Bank of Scotland : Correction of Dividend Declaration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 11:37am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Correction of Dividend Declaration
Released 16:29 28-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 5623E
Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC
28 February 2020
Dividend Declaration Correction
Correction to announcement made on 24 February 2020 at 12.40 (RNS ref: 9295D)

THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP plc

28 February 2020

Please note that the dividend rate payable per share has been corrected to US$1,078 (previously announced as US$1,130.67).

All other details remain unchanged. The full amended text is shown below.

DIVIDEND ON SERIES U NON-CUMULATIVE PREFERENCE SHARES OF US$0.01 FOR THE THREE MONTHS TO 31 MARCH 2020

The Directors have declared the specified dividend on the undernoted series of non-cumulative preference shares of US$0.01 each, all of which are represented by American Depositary Shares, for the three months to 31 March 2020. Unless otherwise resolved by the Board, this dividend will be paid on 31 March 2020 at the undernoted rate to holders on the register at the close of business on 16 March 2020.

Series

Dividend payable per share

Series U

US$1,078

For further information, please contact:

Paul Pybus

Head of Debt Investor Relations

+44 (0)207 672 1754

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005O9XJIJN4JPN90


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
DIVKKFBBABKDQBB
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Correction of Dividend Declaration - RNS

Disclaimer

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 16:36:18 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
11:37aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Correction of Dividend Declaration
PU
10:45aBARCLAYS : Former Barclays Executives Acquitted of Fraud Dating Back to the 2008..
DJ
02:23aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F with US SEC
PU
02/27ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Block Listing Cancellation
PU
02/26Metro Bank cuts back growth plans after plunge into the red
RE
02/26Bank of England 'turbo-charges' moves to ditch Libor
RE
02/24Barclays set to launch CEO search - FT
RE
02/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
02/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
02/18HSBC cuts bonuses and senior managers in strategy overhaul
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 11 815 M
EBIT 2020 4 790 M
Net income 2020 1 942 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,49%
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
P/E ratio 2021 8,61x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,87x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,85x
Capitalization 22 149 M
Chart THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 239,03  GBp
Last Close Price 183,40  GBp
Spread / Highest target 120%
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alison Marie Rose-Slade Chief Executive Officer
Howard John Davies Chairman
Mark Bailie Chief Operating Officer
Katie Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Brendan R. Nelson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC-23.68%28 516
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-9.15%373 089
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.25%268 658
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.29%254 262
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.88%207 796
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-17.96%175 589
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group